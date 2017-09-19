Lara Croft is back in live-action, and Alicia Vikander's take on the character might be enough to erase the game-to-movie curse from our recent memories. After months of teasing and anticipation, the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot has finally unveiled its official trailer—but it leaked a little earlier than anticipated. Check it out below:

The movie will closely follow the 2013 prequel-of-sorts video game, and the adventurous footage above displays that. Lara's origin will be explored, with the movie taking place seven years after her father's disappearance. Instead of taking over his global business empire, 21-year-old #LaraCroft leaves her life behind to embark on a daring investigation into what befell her father. She travels to a tomb in Yamatai, an island off the coast of Japan, which was the last-known destination of her dad. While uncovering the mysteries within, she'll have to use her quick mind and overcome her limits in order to survive.

Besides #AliciaVikander as the lead, Tomb Raider will also star Hannah John-Kamen as Lara's close friend, Sophie; Walton Goggins as the antagonist, Father Mathias Vogel; Daniel Wu as ship captain, Lu Ren; and Dominic West as Lord Richard Croft, Lara's father.

Recently, the first poster and teaser for the movie were released, and both are suitably badass.

Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft. Check out the first poster for #TombRaider - opening at AMC Theatres March 2018! pic.twitter.com/Sz1yEMlvbT — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) September 18, 2017

This first official trailer should accelerate your excitement for this movie even more, especially if you're a fan of the notable video game franchise. Even though Lara has been a famous character for decades, it's awesome to witness new female-led action movies on the rise.

Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16, 2018.

Did you enjoy the Tomb Raider trailer? Let us know in the comments below!