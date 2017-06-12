Forbes released its 2017 Celebrity 100 list, which is comprised of the 100 highest-paid celebrities from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. The list takes into account every corner of the worldwide entertainment industry.

This year, for example, it's comprised of 66% from the US, 20% from Europe, 12% from Canada, and 5% from Asia. Together, its members generated an impressive $5.5 billion. Here are the Top 10 earners:

1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs –– $130 million

2016 list ranking: #22

Estimated net worth: $820 million

Combs' newfound jump comes from his Bad Boy Family Reunion tour, and his partnership with Diageo's Circo vodka. One of his most significant sources of income, however, came from #SeanDiddyCombs selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line, a sale that earned him an estimated $70 million.

Earlier this month, he was branded as "Hip Hop's Wealthiest Artist" by CNN Money. It's worth noting that the rapper took the top spot on the Forbes 100 from Taylor Swift, who held it in 2016. Swift's earnings went from $170 million in 2016 to $44 million in 2017.

2. Beyoncé –– $105 million

2016 list ranking: #34

Estimated net worth: $350 million

#Beyoncé's annual paycheck came mostly courtesy of her Formation World Tour, which earned her $250 million. In early 2017, she also headlined the Coachella Music And Arts Festival, which marked the second time a woman led the show since 1999.

3. JK Rowling –– $95 million

2016 list rank: N/A

Estimated net worth: $1.15 billion

#JWRowling's biggest source of income was, naturally, Harry Potter. Last year, the author gave the franchise a boost once again with the release of #TheCursedChild, which became 2016's best-selling book. It also got a theater production adaptation that was so popular tickets are sold out until next year.

On top of that, she also received revenue from #FantasticBeastsAndWhereToFindThem, which earned $814 million on a $180 million budget, as well as from the various Harry Potter attractions in Universal Studios.

4. Drake –– $94 million

2016 list rank: #69

Estimated net worth: $90 million

#Drake jumped 65 places from the 2016 list. This significant bump was because of the rapper's constant touring, paired with significant endorsements from companies like Nike, Apple and Sprite.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo –– $93 million

2016 list rank: #4

Estimated net worth: $250 million

Ronaldo was named FIFA's best football player in the world for the fourth time. Such an honor secured him a lucrative new contract with Real Madrid. #CristianoRonaldo will receive $50 million every year for the next four years.

The star athlete also signed a lifetime deal with Nike that could be worth over $1 billion.

6. The Weeknd –– $92 million

2016 list rank: #30

Estimated net worth: $30 million

According to the list, #TheWeeknd is one of the biggest stars in the planet. He earns an approximate $1.1 million from each stop in his Starboy: Legend of the Fall World Tour. However, his biggest sources of income are streaming services.

Forbes' Zack O'Malley Greenburg attributes streaming platforms as the modern revenue source for artists and performers:

"Though the members of Forbes’ Celebrity 100 this year earned about the same as they did last year –– just over $5 billion in total –– the way they're earning is changing. Streaming platforms from Spotify to Netflix are finally creating meaningful income for entertainers, something that seemed a distant dream only a few years ago."

7. Howard Stern –– $90 million

2016 list rank: #7

Estimated net worth: $600 million

Stern remained in the spot as he did last year. His fortune comes from his eight-figure contract with SiriusXM. Aside from that, #HowardStern is also delving into the digital sales world, and is currently working on a streaming service and a mobile app.

8. Coldplay –– $88 million

2016 list rank: Returnee

Estimated net worth: $140 million (for Chris Martin)

This could actually mark #Coldplay's most profitable year ever. The group got their worldwide Head Full of Dreams Tour rolling this spring. They've been earning an estimated $5 million in each city.

9. James Patterson –– $87 million

2016 link rank: #3

Estimated net worth: $560 million

#JamesPatterson sold 9.5 million copies of his novels in a year, and many of his books are getting live-action adaptations for television. Patterson is currently collaborating with Bill Clinton for a thriller novel, which reportedly earned him a seven-figure payment.

10. Lebron James –– $86 million

2016 link rank: #22

Estimated net worth: $340 million.

James re-signed with the Cavaliers for three more years after leading them to their first NBA title in 2016, with a deal worth $100 million. Adding to that, he had a $31 million salary, and became the third player in NBA history to earn over $30 million in one season.

#LebronJames also has brand deals with Beats by Dre, Coca-Cola, Kia Motor, Intel, Verizon and (like Cristiano Ronaldo), a lifetime deal with Nike, which is estimated to be worth $1 billion. Topping that off, the athlete owns a production company with his business manager, Maverick Carter, SpringHill Entertainment, and also part of an investment group in Blaze Pizza.

Those were the biggest celebrity earnings from 2017 and you can read the rest here.

