Book readers have been shipping Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow as the "Song of Ice and Fire" for years, and Game of Thrones has finally begun singing that song in the show's seventh season. But, if incest is not your thing (or if you prefer a different tune), Tormund Giantsbane is ready to serenade his fair maiden Brienne.

In Game of Thrones' latest episode, "Beyond the Wall," Jon Snow's magnificent seven begin their journey to capture a wight, and Tormund opened up to the Hound about his feelings for his "beauty of yellow hair and blue eyes," who's waiting for him back in Winterfell. Tormund's description is so light and loving that, at first, the Hound doesn't register the Ginger is actually referring to Brienne of Tarth — delicate and beautiful isn't how the Hound remembers Lady Brienne after she defeated him in Season 5.

Tormund's unrequitted love for the Maiden Fair took root last season, when Brienne escorted Sansa into Castle Black. Although Brienne is having none of it, Tormund keeps up his longing stares over dinner and during Podrick's sword practice in #Winterfell.

While Brienne is currently traveling South to King's Landing — where she might run into a flame of her own in Ser Jaime Lannister — Tormund seems certain he'll eventually have his happy ending, and is already worried about family planning:

"I want to make babies with her."

If seeing the Ginger, who takes no sh*t (and who's also "beautiful like fire"), claim his love in such a medieval manner doesn't melt your heart, then you've probably been touched by the #NightKing already.

Game of Thrones Season Finale airs next Sunday, August 27, on HBO.