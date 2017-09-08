The Powerpuff Girls have been a staple of the Cartoon Network and many childhoods for almost 20 years. Throughout the years, they have empowered youngsters by defending the city of Townsville with sugar, spice, and everything nice. A fourth team member is soon to be added to this beloved mix and we've gotten our first look at who will voice the newest addition.

Toya Delazy Nabs The "Epic Job"

AND JUST LIKE THAT, I BECAME A POWERPUFF GIRL

Much love to my @cartoonnetwork for trusting me with this epic job #lifegoals pic.twitter.com/ZshJT8VWR0 — ToyaDelazy (@ToyaDelazy) September 7, 2017

#ToyaDelazy will voice the yet-to-be-named Powerpuff Girl in the five-part movie event, Powerpuff Girls: Power Of Four. The accomplished talent is seemingly a jack-of-all-trades (or would that be a jill-of-all-trades?) as she is also a pianist, producer, and singer-songwriter who, interestingly enough, has some experience with her music—not her voice—being featured in the popular animated series.

She collaborated with Turner Africa's Cartoon Network in 2016 to perform a South African version of The Powerpuff Girls theme song. She is now able to further secure her spot in the #Powerpuff legacy with this new gig that will surely cause people to tune in to see how the newest member interacts with Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup.

If anything, it'll be fun to see how Blossom takes to a fourth member of their cherished trio and all her snarky comments that may be brewing.

Check out Delazy's version of the theme below:

Network execs have also shared their excitement with Delazy joining the crew. Jamie Ondarza, the senior vice president at Turner Broadcasting for Southern Europe and Africa, referred to her as being "a perfect fit for The #Powerpuff Girls brand." He also had nothing but kind words to say about her:

"She is confident, bubbly and quirky, all the values that we are familiar with, love and appreciate. We have a lot of surprises up our sleeves.”

The promise of "surprises" for an established brand can either go incredibly well or fail horribly. It'll be interesting to see how the five-part special performs with not only the ratings but the very vocal individuals who will take to whatever social media channel to air their thoughts. Certain fandoms have a tight grip on whatever their favorite #TV property is, shuddering at the thought of anything new being brought to the forefront. Toya Delazy is an incredibly talented and seemingly delightful person so hopefully the character is a welcome addition to the treasured franchise.

Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four premieres on September 17th on Cartoon Network at 5:30pm EST.

What are your thoughts on Delazy being the voice of the new Powerpuff Girl? Let me know in the comments below!