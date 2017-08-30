Takashi Miike is one of Japan’s legendary directors, known for his stylistic and unapologetic violence. His bloody vision is art, and it isn't for the squeamish. Miike's latest movie #BladeoftheImmortal marks his 100th film. Check out the bloody red band trailer below:

The trailer makes good use of subtitles, which adds to the imagery. We'll have to wait and see if the final product carries the subtitles just like the trailer did, but there are many reasons I could not be more excited for this!

What Is Blade Of The Immortal?

Blade of the Immortal is an epic tale about a cursed samurai named Manji, who must kill a thousand evil men to restore his immortality. The story is set during Japan’s Edo period, a time of political stability (for some), run by Shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu.

The Manga has been popular since its debut in 1993, with an anime adaptation made in 2008. The mind of Takashi Miike combined with a blood-worthy manga is a match made in heaven. The trailer is awesome, and it looks to stand out from recent manga adaptations.

The Trailer Proves How Adaptations Can Work

I may not have read the Blade of the Immortal Manga, but the trailer looks like another great adaptation similar to the recent Rurouni Kenshin and Attack on Titan. When it comes to adaptation, it's crucial to honor the source material's story. When it comes to characters, casting is a big deal, and the Blade of the Immortal has gotten their characters right. When it comes to casting, American filmmakers should consider how directors like Takashi Miike adapt a manga.

The recent Death Note adaptation dealt with some white washing controversy. Many fans were upset to see Caucasian actors in the roles when there are many actors of different ethnicities trying to break into the industry. Yes, Takashi Miike is a Japanese filmmaker making a Japanese film from a Japanese comic, but it doesn’t give the excuse for disrespectful adaptations in Hollywood.

Although not a Manga, movies like The Magnificent Seven, an adaptation of Seven Samurai, work because they remain true to the story while recreating the setting with the same plot and characters that fit the bill. Ghost in the Shell didn't work because the setting remained in Japan, while focusing on American characters. It was confusing to see Scarlett Johansson's character have a Japanese name. If movies like Death Note and Ghost in the Shell told the same story while recreating the setting to make sense of the characters, they would have represented their culture of the material much more respectfully, and in turn, successfully.

It's A Good Time To Start Being A Fan Of Takashi Miike

If you haven’t seen a Takashi Miike film, then you should start with Blade of the Immortal. If you can’t wait to see it and want to check out his other ninety-nine films, I personally recommend 13 Assassins for drama. For horror, check out Audition, because it’s creepy as hell. The last thirty minutes of that is certainly one to remember. His 2011 remake of Hara-kiri: Death of a Samurai is one of the greatest films (and remakes) ever made. It's definitely a movie to put on your must-see list.

Blade of the Immortal will premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas September 21-28. It will be released in theaters November 3rd, 2017.

Did the Blade of the Immortal trailer excite you? Or did it make you squirm? Let me know in the comment section below!