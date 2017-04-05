In attempts to milk every single last drop that's left of the epic Transformers movie franchise, you'll be happy to know that director Michael Bay has revealed that there are still 14 potential stories to be developed in the tech-savvy universe.

And even though he personally plans on bidding his robots a fine farewell after Transformers: The Last Knight — revving its engines into cinemas on June 23, 2017 — Bay has revealed that Paramount Pictures aren't quite ready to drop the series.

As it stands, it appears that the studio has more than ten stories in development, although not many details have trickled out on where the series may be heading. We do know, however, that Paramount are rumored to be working on a Bumblebee spin-off movie with director Travis Knight, the talent behind Kubo and the Two Strings.

At London's Cineworld IMAX on Leicester Square, during a #TransformersTheLastKnight preview screening, Bay boldly announced that the new release has already laid down the groundwork for the future of the series. This also largely echoed the sentiments of the director's lead writer — Akiva Goldsman — who spoke to Deadline about further extending the universe back in 2015, saying:

"We’ve got a work space that is beautifully production designed to be immersive with a strong sense of the franchise history. We will look at the toys, the TV shows, the merchandise, everything that has been generated by Hasbro, from popular to forgotten iterations, and establish a mythological time line. It has been designed with a lot of visual help, toys, robots, sketches and writers and artists. After that super saturation, the writers will figure out not one, but numerous films that will extend the universe."

As already mentioned, Transformers: The Last Knight hits cinemas on June 23 — here's the trailer:

Do you think an extension of the series is a good idea? Would you like to see 14 more movies in the Transformers franchise?

(Source: Comic Book, Deadline)