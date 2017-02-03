With hype building for Transformers: The Last Knight faster than Bumblebee with a jet engine strapped on, we have finally been given our first glimpse at the intricacies of the plot and it seems like this movie has what it takes to revive the franchise in a big way.

In an official synopsis released by Paramount, it's been revealed that autobot icon Optimus Prime is missing; delving into the rich backstory of the Transformers universe holds the key to saving human (and autobot) kind in the future:

'The Last Knight' shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock)."

Anyone who has even a vague interest in sci-fi will be sure to notice definite notes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in this storyline: Looking to ancient tradition for redemption, Optimus Prime missing a la Luke Skywalker. Looking at the way The Force Awakens managed to balance nostalgia with bold new characters and storylines, this can only be a good thing for the Transformers franchise.

Other high notes from the synopsis include the decision to cast Laura Haddock as an Oxford academic, quite a surprising and progressive move considering the role of women in previous installments.

Personally, I can't wait to delve deeper into the relationship between Transformers and humans and the rich history they've shared since the autobots and deceptions came to be. Previous storylines have seemed a little flimsy, but the grounding force of history could help #TransformersTheLastKnight to recapture the more heartfelt nature of the original movie.

Along with the synopsis, Paramount also released a brand new image of Optimus Prime (see the tweet below) suggesting the most recognizable Transformer definitely won't be gone for good:

If all this isn't exciting enough, Transformers: The Last Knight will be dropping both a Super Bowl trailer on the weekend and a pre-Super Bowl trailer today, so keep your eyes peeled!

Super Bowl ad coming tomorrow Friday at 6am PST/9am EST. Be sure to visit https://t.co/8kO1XIjHmN for more details. #transformers pic.twitter.com/oPSht9ss2j — Michael Bay (@michaelbay) February 3, 2017

Do you think Transformers: The Last Knight could revitalise the franchise?