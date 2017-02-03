A new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight just dropped ahead of this Sunday night's Super Bowl, and it seems Optimus Prime is the new Luke Skywalker — and I don't mean that he's a little bit hot for his sister.

No, the leader of the autobots is mysteriously missing in action as his fellow Transformers wage war against the human race, seemingly making this the Force Awakens of the franchise. Check out the new trailer below:

A longer, 55-second version will drop Sunday night during the show. For now, though, it's fair to say that those action scenes look like an absolute franchise-best — and Bumblebee is quite literally slaying.

Along with a new image released today by Michael Bay teasing the trailer drop, we also have an official synopsis for #TransformersTheLastKnight, and it sounds as epic as that trailer promises:

'The Last Knight' shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

Stray observation: I can't help being a little suspicious about the idea of Anthony Hopkins playing a good guy. Could be a classic double-cross. I'll remain on the side of skepticism for now.

Who'll emerge victorious as the human race takes on the Transformers, and what the hell has happened to Optimus Prime?