Bumblebee Goes Old-School

Setting: 1980 - 1989

As reported by SlashFilm, a solo movie starring #Bumblebee (the yellow Camaro) will be set at some point in the 1980s, and will be aimed at a younger audience. Travis Knight of Kubo and the Two Strings fame will helm the currently untitled prequel, while Hailee Steinfeld is reported to be the lead character. The Actress recently starred in The Edge of Seventeen, but is perhaps best known for her stand-out role in True Grit.

Although not much else is known about her role, Steinfeld's leading character has been described as a "tomboy."

The film's child-friendly approach marks a significant U-turn in regards to the film's tone, considering a very strange idea that long-time Transformers director #MichaelBay had for a prequel about a sentient robot-car.

"You know, yeah, that would be fun. There’s actually one idea that would be really fun R rated, with Bumblebee. I don’t wanna say, but it would be really fun. Very Quentin [Tarantino], you know."

Specific details are yet to be unveiled, but it's been said that the Bumblebee movie will feature more human characters than Transformers. Since Bumblebee was also revealed to be a veteran of World War II in a poster for The Last Knight, a kid-friendly solo movie for the robot with a broken voice box will make for an interesting adventure, to say the least.

Roman Transformers, The Real Ancient Aliens

Setting: Ancient Rome

The Last Knight revealed that one of the eras where Transformers were present throughout human history was the Middle Ages. This was met with surprise and ridicule, since the use of Arthurian lore in a movie about giant alien robots seemed to be a sure sign that Transformers was scraping the bottom of the barrel. However, if the news turns out to be true, the Transformers could go even further back in time and duke it out in the age of gladiators: Ancient Rome.

As reported by ScreenRant, insiders were able to get word that there are serious in-house talks about setting the next Transformers movie in the days of the Roman Empire.

While this may sound outlandish, The Last Knight is not the only Transformers movie to have scenes set in ancient times. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Age of Extinction both revealed that the Transformers have been on Earth since the dawn of man, with some taking the form of dinosaurs. What these robots will transform into throughout the days of Caesar, though, is yet to be seen.

An Animated Head-To-Head On Cybertron

Setting: Pre-history

One of the biggest complaints regarding Transformers was its abundance of human characters. Many old school fans would prefer it if the Transformers movies showed the Autobot-Decepticon conflict exclusively from the perspective of the giant robots. With this criticism in mind, it seems as though the creative team responsible for the franchise have considered how to avoid this for future titles.

According to Blastr, Paramount is preparing an animated prequel set in #Cybertron, the Transformers' home planet where the conflict first began. The prequel is being penned by Ant-Man writing duo Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, and will focus on the "original myth" of Hasbro's robots before their eternal rivalry reached Earth.

As the project is still in early development, there's no word on how the prequel will be released, whether on the big screen or home video.

Of the many ideas planned for the 14 Transformers sequels/spin-offs, this prequel may be the closest thing to a Transformers movie that feels like the original animated series that made the franchise a hit throughout the '80s. This will undoubtedly rekindle some jaded fans' nostalgia and reignite interest in the Transformers movies.

With any luck, Transformers: The Last Knight will shed a little more light on what to expect for these upcoming prequels.

