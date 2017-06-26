Can you fly, you sucker? This has to be one of my favorite lines from #Tremors—maybe from any movie. Kevin Bacon's Valentine McKee (what a name, right?) shouts it out when he drops his last bomb into the last Graboid's mouth, and watches in glee as the beast plummets to its death. As much as the first movie was its own cult phenomenon, McKee could also have said the same thing about the following sequels, the prequel and short-lived TV series, none of which ever lived up to the first movie. But for us die-hard Tremors fans, there's some good news.

It's been well over a year since we heard the discussions about Bacon executive producing and bringing his character back in a TV series. But while at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, #KevinBacon told ScreenDaily, "We are going to do a pilot for Syfy." Not only does Bacon plan on producing, but he approached Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum and decided to turn it into an eight-part series on Syfy instead of a rebooted film. The plan is that the series will focus on Val McKee well after he once kicked some Graboid butt...not they even have butts. Bacon told Screen Daily

It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later. It (Tremors) is a really good movie. I don’t go back and watch my movies but because we were doing this one, I had to go back and look at it. It’s just the idea of this loser who is living a very ordinary life and has an extraordinary experience with these monsters and becomes, for a moment, a hero.

Don't expect to see McKee blowing up any Graboids or Ass-Blasters in the upcoming Tremors 6 movie starring Michael Gross and Jamie Kennedy, though. We could see Gross appear in the new TV series since he's the only original member to star in each of the sequels; I'm sure Bacon and #JasonBlum can always find a way to add Gross' gun-loving Burt Gummer in the Tremors franchise.

The Power Of Blumhouse

Earl and Val in 'Tremors' [Credit: Universal]

Tremors made have bombed at the box office, but for many of us it became a formative part of our collective childhood as we watched Kevin Bacon and #FredWard (who played Val's sidekick, Earl Bass) try to outrun and outgun those wormy bastards. The comedy-horror theme continued in several sequels. Bacon only appeared in the first one, and Ward exited after Tremors: Aftershocks. The franchise had enough of a following by then to spawn Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, the prequel Tremors 4: The Legend Begins and Tremors 5: Bloodlines. It tried to carry on its cult status with TV series on Sci-Fi Channel in 2003 but was cancelled after its first run.

With the new current trends in the horror genre, Blumhouse has a chance to give this franchise some new life and recapture the love of its fans. The production team already knows how to build a fan base, evidenced by its Paranormal Activity, The Purge and Insidious franchises. Each of those movies tie into each other, and have created their own universe. Blumhouse knows how develop those stories to keep the fans wanting more. Likewise, it's proven to be no slouch with blending humor with horror, with films like M. Night Shyamalan's The Visit and Jordan Peele's Get Out under its belt.

I'm excited about Kevin Bacon teaming up with Blumhouse Productions to create a Tremors TV series. Jason Blum has the horror genre down pat, with a pulse on what is trending when it comes to current horror fans, which will help bring in a new audience. But bringing Kevin Bacon into the story, and continuing with the humor established in the previous movies will keep us Tremors fans coming back for more Graboids and Ass-Blasters fun.

