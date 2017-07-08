Nelsan Ellis, who was best known for his portrayal of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s True Blood, has passed away at the age of 39 due to complications from heart failure. The heartbreaking news came early on July 8, when Ellis’s manager, Emily Gerson Saines, issued the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

"Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure. He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed."

In response to Nelsan’s passing, HBO issued their own statement, that highlights how beloved the actor was both on and off the set:

"We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO."

Nelsan Ellis's True Blood Co-Stars Honor His Memory On Social Media

#NelsanEllis was a prolific actor with roles in The Soloist, The Help, Elementary, and Get On Up, but his role as Lafayette on #TrueBlood endeared him to an entire generation of fans. Ellis’s role as Lafayette was his first major role after he graduated from Julliard, and he quickly became the breakout star among a cast of truly incredible performers.

Ellis conveyed a strength of spirit through Lafayette on True Blood, which audiences connected with almost instantly. However, fans weren’t the only people that Ellis made an impression on, and he was considered family by his co-stars on True Blood. In remembrance of their friend, the cast of True Blood took to social media to share the impact Ellis had on their lives:

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

Dearest #NelsanEllis , may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, you phenomenally talented genius.... pic.twitter.com/2OamZvBVNe — Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) July 8, 2017

My heart is broken by the passing of Nelsan Ellis. A truly beautiful person. My love to his family and friends. #RIPNelsanEllis #TrueBlood pic.twitter.com/ZUor1yx4Yg — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) July 8, 2017

I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend — Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) July 8, 2017

So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man. pic.twitter.com/DCD6WLAdJn — Todd Lowe (@Todd__Lowe) July 8, 2017

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In https://t.co/PgiUMuVzaZ — Kristin Bauer (@BauervanStraten) July 8, 2017

Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan's passing. Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family. — Michael McMillian (@McMillzz) July 8, 2017

No one could raise a brow like @OfficialNelsan An army of us r left wanting more. Wherever you are sir,wish u peace. pic.twitter.com/4NBRSSRKwF — Lauren Bowles (@LaurenEBowles) July 8, 2017

Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today... — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) July 8, 2017

#NelsanEllis you were pure genius. We were all so shockingly fortunate to work with you. Graceful & utterly fearless https://t.co/mI0YwePwJz — Michelle Forbes (@MishkaForbes) July 8, 2017

Celebrities Honor Nelsan Ellis's Legacy

The overwhelming amount of love and fond memories that Ellis’s True Blood co-stars shared shows just how beloved he was. Although Ellis spent seven years on True Blood, his career spanned 15 years, and he made a lasting impression on almost everyone he met. Those who came to know Ellis throughout his career shared their memories of the late actor on social media, which showed just how wonderful he was as a person:

Celebrating my brother @OfficialNelsan. 4Eva linked like Bobby Byrd and JB. We love u. We miss u. RIP. https://t.co/ksDIiMGBOZ pic.twitter.com/2HnFEKBBjh — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) July 8, 2017

wow rest in peace nelsan ellis. a great and underrated actor. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 8, 2017

We didnt even scratch the surface of seeing what this artist was capable of. My love to the family of this spectacular man. #NelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/3DoPQZYS7p — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 8, 2017

The few times I got to sit w/ Nelsan Ellis, he was incredibly sincere, thoughtful and generous. His tremendous talent spoke for itself. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QHTbTGRATO — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) July 9, 2017

Rise in Peace, King. And thank you for sharing your gifts with us. You made a difference. #nelsanellis pic.twitter.com/blav8fr3Qc — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 8, 2017

When a beautiful artist dies God let's them paint the sky. Look 2 the stars @OfficialNelsan will always shine. #RIPNelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/Nl4z3i8PPx — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) July 8, 2017

Shocked & saddened to hear of Nelsan Ellis' passing. Major fan of this talented actor. Way too young #Rip #TrueBlood https://t.co/msT8mGmoiX — Dul Hill (@DuleHill) July 8, 2017

Just got word that we lost @OfficialNelsan. My heart breaks for his kids and family. https://t.co/py3BxSkgWf — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) July 8, 2017

The words and thoughts shared by those that knew Ellis are touching, and though he was taken from the world so young, his memory will live on through those he inspired. As a performer, Ellis touched millions around the world, and his ability to connect with audiences was incredibly unique.

Nelsan Ellis is survived by his grandmother Alex Brown, his father Tommie Lee Thompson, and his son Breon Ellis. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Nelsan Ellis’s family, and we give our deepest condolences.

