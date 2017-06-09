Have you recently been introduced to the wonderful and strange world of Twin Peaks? Maybe you just need something to keep you distracted while you wait for a new episode from the revival? Well, I have good news for you! After #TwinPeaks changed the game for television back in the '90s, its influence trickled down into other programs. For those needing some more content involving quirky towns, murder mysteries and a little surrealism — here are five series to put in your queue immediately:

1. Broadchurch

Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy. 'Broadchurch' [Credit: BBC America]

Broadchurch is an British drama revolving around two detectives played by Olivia Coleman and David Tennant (The tenth Doctor, for all you Whovians). Together they try to solve the murder of 11-year-old Danny Latimer. Their journey is accompanied by breathtaking cinematography and a solid supporting cast with their own unique arcs. The show never dabbles in surrealism, but the close-knit town is a definite reflection of the Twin Peaks, WA.

2. Wayward Pines

Wayward Pines follows a secret service detective investigating the disappearance of two agents in a small Idaho town. Once he arrives, he realizes that he's imprisoned in the town and an escape would be a deadly risk. Be ready for a genre mix of thriller, mystery and science fiction. The series is actually based on a book trilogy by Blake Crouch, and the novels would also be a nice go-to if you have a craving for more eerie small towns.

3. Riverdale

Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper in 'Riverdale' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

If you haven't already binged the CW's recent hit, Riverdale, then stroll on over to Netflix. It's basically what would happen if Archie met Twin Peaks. Season 1 asks who killed Jason Blossom, much like how Twin Peaks asked who killed Laura Palmer. The writers take the wholesome town of Riverdale from the comics and peel away the layers to reveal a grittier reality beneath, all while still maintaining some humor and adventure. Oh, and the show includes Twin Peaks alum Mädchen Amick (Shelly the waitress) as Alice Cooper, and she is amazing.

4. True Detective

Detective Rust Cohle. 'True Detective' [Credit: HBO]

In the first season, two homicide detectives (played by Mathew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson) find a nude female corpse with antlers strapped to her head, and go searching for the man behind the murder. The show hones into the surreal atmosphere and gritty side of David Lynch's drama. It's closer to the Twin Peaks prequel film Fire Walk With Me than the show in how it steps away from the lighthearted, quirky town and dives down into a rabbit hole full of rough edges and dark mysteries.

5. Carnivale

Michael J. Anderson as Samson in 'Carnivàle' [Credit: HBO]

Set in the depression-era Dust Bowl, this series follows a character named Ben who has strange healing powers and surrealistic dreams that send him on a trail to find a man he crossed paths with years beforehand. The show was canceled after two seasons but features another Twin Peaks alum, Michael J. Anderson, and is a slow burn sprinkled with quirky surrealism. If you adored the odd mix of characters and Black Lodge members in Twin Peaks then you'll fall in love with this cast fairly quick. Don't be fooled by the colorful aesthetic, the show knows just when to shroud itself in darkness, and it does it well.

6. The Killing

Detectives Sara Linden and Stephen Holder. 'The Killing' [Credit: AMC]

Based on the Danish television series, Forbrydelsen (The Crime), this drama uncovers the murder of a teenager named Rosie Larson (the Laura Palmer). In the spirit of Twin Peaks, the series illustrates the ripple effect a murder has on not just the family, but the community as a whole. If you had an adrenaline rush with the ongoing investigation of Laura Palmer than you'll need to binge this one. This series definitely puts the detective aspect first and is complimented by high stakes and terrific acting.

7. Legion

The Angriest Boy in the World. 'Legion' [Credit: Fox]

If the Black Lodge is what draws you to Twin Peaks then Legion might be your next binge. While this is a superhero series set in the X-Men universe, Legion is a bit more trippy than its cinematic connections. It includes vivid visions, an angry boy with a paper mache head and a devil with yellow eyes that all seem to follow the lead wherever he goes. The entire show is quite surreal and does kind of feel like what would happen if David Lynch decided to make a superhero film.

Of course, if you want more of David Lynch's specific style then I recommend his films like Lost Highway or Mulholland Drive. While you're waiting to learn the fate of Dale Cooper, brew some coffee, grab a slice of pie and curl up with one of these binge-worthy programs!

Which of these shows do you think has the strongest parallels to Twin Peaks?