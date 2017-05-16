All good things come to an end. That plate of sharing tacos, gone. (Yes, you ate them all. Tell your friends to deal with it.) The President, gone, replaced by Putin's puppet. And every month, a whole slew of movies and TV series leave Netflix.

Each month this list of what's leaving #Netflix will be updated to give you time to frantically binge a departee of your choice before saying au revoir. (Click over for the best movies streaming on Netflix right now and to get the low down on every Netflix original coming in 2017.)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in May and June 2017 (more June titles to be added to the list in the next week):

May 7th—16th

American Dad! (Seasons 7-8)

(Seasons 7-8) Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1 – 5)

(Seasons 1 – 5) Bob's Burgers (Seasons 1-2)

May 17th

American Dad! (Seasons 9-10)

May 19th

Step Up (2006)

May 26th

Graceland (Seasons 1-3)

June 1st

50 Shades of THEY with Ed Young (Season 1)

(Season 1) The Good Guys (Season 1)

(Season 1) Metastasis (Season 1)

June 6th

Private Practice (Seasons 1-6)

