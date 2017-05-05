While we aren't reporting yet another tragic celebrity death, Hollywood is losing a shining star of directors. Creator of #TwinPeaks, the Lady in the Radiator, and two solo-albums #DavidLynch has announced his semi-retirement from directing.

While Lynch is still hard at work on the revival of Twin Peaks for Showtime, it seems that he is leaving at least part of the medium behind. As the master of creating dark small-town America, the movie maestro has gifted us artistic works like The Elephant Man, Dune, and Mulholland Drive. While he may be known as the first surrealist director of cinema, Lynch hasn't released a film since 2006's Inland Empire and it doesn't look like he will again.

The Lynch Mob

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, 71-year-old Lynch reflected on his movies and the changing landscape of Hollywood:

"Things changed a lot. So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren't the things that I would want to do."

When probed a little further on whether that means he will never return to feature films and asked, "Is that a yes?" he replied, "Yes, it is."

Thankfully, we can still get our dose of Lynch in front of and behind the camera when he reprises his directorial duties and role as the hearing-impaired Gordon Cole in Twin Peaks. You have to ask yourself though, is that enough David Lynch?

Although Twin Peaks only originally aired for two seasons in 1990 and 1991, Lynch also helmed the divisive film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me in 1992. Fire served as a prequel to the show, but many were left frustrated with the cliffhangers from Season 2 and always held hope that we could see a third series. At the peak of Peaks, it drew in a staggering 34.6 million viewers and went on to be a cult classic. At least in his retirement from movies, we can take solace in the fact that he can concentrate on his real baby. Nevertheless, it is sad to think that he will never put his warped spin on another feature film.

The End Of An Era

So, now as we go back into our catalogue of Lynch work and dust off the DVDs, we are left to reflect on his handful of only 10 screen gems. His last film, Inland Empire, followed an out-of-work actress primed for a comeback and saw him once again team up with actress Laura Dern.

With typical Lynchian cinematic effects and doppelgängers, it was one of The Guardian's 10 Most Underrated Movies of the Decade. Also, with an all-star cast of Dern, Jeremy Irons, and Justin Theroux, expect Inland Empire to have something of a resurgence since Lynch's latest news.

As a director, screenwriter, producer, painter, musician, and photographer, there are certainly plenty of activities to fill his days without his movies. As for the exhumation of Twin Peaks, it has been a rocky road to the mountain town, but it looks like the hard work of Lynch and Mark Frost is finally paying off. Kicking off 25 years after we left #KyleMacLachlan's fate in the air, Twin Peaks is ready to emerge again from the Black Lodge. With an 18-episode run, here's hoping Season 3 is the start of another love affair with Lynch.

Check out the latest teaser for Twin Peaks and don't forget our poll below!