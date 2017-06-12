News of the Twin Peaks revival delighted fans who crave a chance to see what transpired after the spine-chilling events of the second season finale. Six chapters into the Showtime revival series we're still waiting for most of those answers. If there's one thing we've learned about David Lynch and Mark Frost's terrifying tale, it is that nothing is what it seems.

Note: Spoilers follow for Twin Peaks: The Return Part 6.

While Agent Dale Cooper has managed to return to our dimension after spending 25 years trapped in the Black Lodge, the FBI agent still hasn't recovered his memories.

The latest episode saw Cooper struggling with visions of MIKE, the One-Armed Man, as he carried out day-to-day tasks of Dougie Jones. However, perhaps the most interesting thing about Part 6 is who Agent Albert Rosenfield finds in a bar.

We Finally Meet Agent Cooper's Secretary, Diane

Albert heads into a bar in Part 6 — clearly there to meet someone, and from the end of Part 4 we know it is the one person Gordon Cole thinks can help with the Cooper situation. A mysterious woman with a short blonde bob sits at the bar, smoking a cigarette.

Albert utters one word, "Diane," and the woman turned to face him. This may seem inconsequential to a general viewer, but fans of the original Twin Peaks series will know how monumental this moment is.

Back in the very first episode of the 1991 series, viewers were not only introduced to Agent Cooper, we were also introduced to the Diane — Cooper's illustrious secretary who he communicated with via tape recorder. Throughout the show, Cooper would often speak to Diane to remind him of his thought processes, of future tasks he needed to carry out and to pass on crucial information.

The Diane character was a great plot device that Lynch and Frost could use to relay important facts to the audience without worrying about it coming across as dry exposition. Despite being such a huge part of the Twin Peaks story, however, the character had remained off screen until now.

And while her look in this episode may seem offbeat for a former FBI employee, a look back at the book 'The Autobiography of F.B.I. Special Agent Dale Cooper: My Life, My Tapes' from 1991 reminds that Coop originally described Diane as an "interesting cross between a saint and a cabaret singer." That's almost exactly how she looks here.

As we've learned from Lynch's writing over the years, everything in Twin Peaks is of importance so there's no doubt that Diane's appearance serves the story. We're excited to find out what exactly Albert is meeting her for. The fact that Laura Dern is playing Diane makes the character's introduction even better.

The end credits of Part 6 even reveal her full name: Diane Evans.

The Internet Can't Handle Diane's Arrival

As you would expect living in the modern era, I wasn't the only one who found Diane's appearance a life-altering experience. Many Twin Peaks fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the character's introduction on the show and, honestly, some of their reactions are worthy of a big piece of the Double R Diner's Cherry Pie. Check out a few of the greatest tweets below:

Diane, I'm holding in my hand a small box of chocolate bunnies. #twinpeaks pic.twitter.com/k158sC4rP9 — Kitty (@KittySmores) June 12, 2017

STOP THE FUCKING PRESS WE'VE JUST MET DIANE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER. #twinpeaks — Josh Hood (@starkador) June 12, 2017

We're already six chapters into the chilling revival of Twin Peaks and I'm still none the wiser as to what's going on. The deeply Lynchian new season is really paying off and, despite little happening in each episode, I'm still on the edge of my seat every Sunday night.

With the arrival of the iconic Diane, perhaps the agents at the Federal Bureau of Investigation can finally get to the bottom of the events that transpired in New York City and, more importantly, restore Agent Cooper's memories before we have another murder on our hands.

