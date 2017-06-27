In an explosive episode that is sure to be known as one of TV's wildest, David Lynch and Mark Frost ripped all expectations to shreds in Twin Peaks' "Got A Light." Establishing a creation story for the spirits we see in and around Twin Peaks, Episode 8 did far more than astound: It gave us arthouse cinema at its best, challenging us to feel and to understand on a deeper level. All I can say is, "Wow Lynch/Frost wow." And that's enough said about that.

But while Episode 8 might have completely blown our minds (thankfully we have two weeks to process before the next episode airs), there were some interesting Easter Eggs and points of interpretation that add worlds to the plot. So, read on to check out five things you might have missed in #TwinPeaks: The Return, Episode 8:

1. 'Now I Am Become Death, The Destroyer Of Worlds'

After about 15 minutes, we enter the real meat of the episode. We start out on July 16, 1945 when the US conducted the Trinity test at the Hanford Nuclear Facility in Washington, and we take a deep dive into the emotional, visceral implications of such a weapon, set to the powerful and utterly terrifying "Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima" by Krzysztof Penderecki.

The history of this land is something that's delved into in series co-creator Mark Frost's book, The Secret History of Twin Peaks. We learn from the book that the territory once belonged to the powerful Nez Perce tribe (Hawk's ancestors, btw) and, after having already taken most of their territory in their 19th century treaty, the US government removed them completely from the reservation they'd been living on in 1942, breaking previously set promises, displacing the tribe, and causing great upheaval and distress in the community. Building further off of this emotional violence, the physical embodiment of that pain was found in the form of the nuclear bomb tested there just a few years later in 1945, further traumatizing the land and its history.

It is my belief that this is one of the reasons why Gordon Cole has a huge poster of the explosion in his office. It's a reminder of what was created that day in 1945 and the pain and suffering that was unleashed on the world as a result.

Side note: It may or may not be important to note that Douglas Milford (who plays a big part in Secret History but has only a minor role in the original series) was working on covert operations for the US government and was present at the nuclear test, although he mostly worked investigating UFO sightings. We also know that Gordon Cole was aware of Milford's work, and later helped him continue working on Project Blue Book with Major Briggs after it was officially shut down.

2. The Woodsmen Look Like Abraham Lincoln And Karl Marx

If the main Woodsman looked Lincoln-eque to you, that was no accident. The actor who plays him, Robert Broski, has made a career out of portraying the famed president.

What might have passed you by though, is the fact that another member of this Woodsman tribe looks like a ghostly Karl Marx. You can see him when the pair approach the terrified couple in the car to ask for a light. I have no idea what this means, other than that it makes things even more disconcerting than they were, but wouldn't it just add that extra layer if the Woodsman all looked like dead politicians? I mean, if you've read Secret History or have been anywhere near Mark Frost's Twitter, you know that man loves history, so I wouldn't put it past him.

3. 'This Is The Water, And This Is The Well, Drink Full And Descend'

Get ready to never sleep again because that poem the Woodsman recites seems to have appeared on a random website called commercialsihate.com BEFORE the episode aired (you can check it out at the very bottom of the page). Originally discovered by Redditor maitre_lld, it seems that the poem actually appears in the code of the website, and it's been there since June 24, 2017 (that's 23 hours and 30 minutes before the episode aired). Although the poem on the website changes the show's "descend" to "ascend," it's unclear how it got there in the first place. While some speculated the episode had come out early in the UK (where the website is based), that was proved to be false. Time to bust out the tin foil hats.

Redditor dansh9 did an even more thorough follow-up on the poem's early appearance, complete with all the HTML details, which you can check out over on reddit if you're so inclined.

4. We've Seen That Theater Before

This cool little Easter Egg was spotted by Redditor bluewafflecone. The scene in which the Giant (credited as ???????) sees the creation of Bob and produces Laura has the same box setup as Club Silencio in Mulholland Drive.

Mulholland Drive was originally conceived as a Twin Peaks spin-off series that would see Audrey Horne go to Los Angeles, but it's likely that Lynch will never try to establish a formal connection between the two. Reusing motifs and settings is far from strange in all of Lynch's films, so expect even more where that came from.

5. Above The Convenience Store

If you remember back to Fire Walk With Me, the prequel film, you'll know that Agent Jeffries (played by David Bowie) says he attended a meeting of Black Lodge spirits above a convenience store. The spirit Mike also mentions that he and Bob lived above a convenience store back when they were committing their various horrible crimes as an evil conglomerate. Whether or not this is THE convenience store remains to be seen.

Did you notice anything else in Twin Peaks Episode 8?