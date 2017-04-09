In anticipation of Twin Peaks' return to TV, Showtime is now airing Seasons 1 and 2 of David Lynch's acclaimed cult hit until the debut of Season 3 on May 21st.

Figuring out what the heck is going on in Twin Peaks is no easy feat, and Showtime has just released some tantalizing teasers in keeping with the disquieting and mysterious feel of the show. Each puzzle was released over one social media platform: Puzzle #1 appeared on Facebook, Puzzle #2 on Twitter, and Puzzle #3 on Instagram. But what does it all mean? Check out them owls:

Puzzle #1

If you've been scratching your head for too long, we've done the work for you. Here's what it says:

Read spoiler Where we're from, the birds sing a pretty song.

The Man From Another Place says this in the Black Lodge.

Puzzle #2

Perhaps Agent Cooper's Tibetan method may help you solve this puzzle. #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/9mnVTO1Y8D — Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) April 9, 2017

Here's what it says:

Read spoiler What's happening with Agent Cooper

Just what is happening, eh? EH?!

Puzzle #3

And again:

Read spoiler What's happening with Agent Cooper

Dammit, can we please step into the White Lodge and teleport to May 21st, pretty please with a sugar-coated donut on top?

What do you make of these Twin Peaks puzzles?