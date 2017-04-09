ByAlexandra Ekstein-Kon, writer at Creators.co
Editor at MP. Twin Peaks, classics, a bit of this, a bit of that. Email me at [email protected]
Alexandra Ekstein-Kon

In anticipation of Twin Peaks' return to TV, Showtime is now airing Seasons 1 and 2 of David Lynch's acclaimed cult hit until the debut of Season 3 on May 21st.

Figuring out what the heck is going on in Twin Peaks is no easy feat, and Showtime has just released some tantalizing teasers in keeping with the disquieting and mysterious feel of the show. Each puzzle was released over one social media platform: Puzzle #1 appeared on Facebook, Puzzle #2 on Twitter, and Puzzle #3 on Instagram. But what does it all mean? Check out them owls:

Puzzle #1

1476196415744665 TwinPeaksOnShowtime

If you've been scratching your head for too long, we've done the work for you. Here's what it says:

Where we're from, the birds sing a pretty song.

The Man From Another Place says this in the Black Lodge.

Puzzle #2

Here's what it says:

What's happening with Agent Cooper

Just what is happening, eh? EH?!

Puzzle #3

And again:

What's happening with Agent Cooper

Dammit, can we please step into the White Lodge and teleport to May 21st, pretty please with a sugar-coated donut on top?

What do you make of these Twin Peaks puzzles?

