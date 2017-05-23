Composed by the genius Lynch collaborator, Angelo Badalamenti, the score of the original Twin Peaks series was one of the show's most defining features. Music was played almost constantly throughout the original series, and although it seems to be reserved for special moments in new limited series, Twin Peaks: The Return, it's still very much an ever-present force.

The idea of the characters interacting with the soundtrack is not a new one in #TwinPeaks, but the limited series has refreshed the idea by ending each episode with a performance by a different band at the Roadhouse. The songs featured so far have been brilliant, and there's no doubt you'll want to listen to them over again. So, if you're stuck wondering what the song played at the end of the new Twin Peaks episodes were, take a look below:

Note: This list will be updated to include new songs as the series progresses, so be sure to return to this article after each new episode.

Episode 4 — Au Revoir Simone, "Lark"

The music playing us out of Episode 4 was markedly more upbeat than in the previous installments, perhaps an indication of the series ramping things up, given that Gordon and Albert have admitted they're dealing with a blue rose case (a.k.a a case with a supernatural element).

The band at the end of Episode 4 were Au Revoir Simone, a group who describe themselves as a keyboard band from Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The song featured in Episode 4 was "Lark," a 2007 release from their album The Bird Of Music. Au Revoir Simone have been included in many other soundtracks before including Grey's Anatomy, From Prada to Nada, Vampire Academy and Japanese film Kimi no Tomodachi (Your Friends).

Episode 3 — The Cactus Blossoms, "Mississippi"

Closing out the third episode of this new revival the music took us to a very different place in time. The gentle country folk song playing us out left us to ponder what the heck we just watched unfold, though perhaps it was also featured due to lyrics that felt like a sure nod to Laura Palmer:

"My angel sings down to me. She's somewhere on the shore waiting for me. With her wet hair and sandy gown. Singing songs waves of sound"

The band appearing in Episode 3 was The Cactus Blossoms, a Minneapolis-based group fronted by brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum. The song featured was "Mississippi," from their 2016 album You're Dreaming. The Cactus Blossoms are currently touring over the United States and Europe.

Episode 1 & 2 — Chromatics, "Shadow"

The band playing in the Roadhouse at the conclusion of Episode 2 was the perfect end to the triumphant return of Twin Peaks, with the lyrics and eerie music a compliment to the style of the entire series.

The band featured in the episode was Chromatics, an electronic band from Portland, Oregon, and the song played was "Shadow." The band have been feature in several other high profile series including Mr Robot, Bates Motel and Gossip Girl, as well as the film Drive.

What do you make of the new Twin Peaks: The Return?