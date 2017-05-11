Twin Peaks offered an additive TV mystery in its original run, and Showtime's revival of the series isn't changing the playbook.

In a marketing campaign that has been even more shrouded in secrecy than last year's American Horror Story: Roanoke, hype for the long-awaited return of the classic Twin Peaks has been a bridge built right over the curiosity gap. Creator David Lynch knows audiences have waited nearly 30 years for answers to the show's unresolved ending, and he's not about to give up information easily.

Showtime's teasers for the revival series have done a great job at keeping the plot a secret; we don't even know much about the characters. The first new character footage showed up only a few days ago. Now, ten days before the show returns, we've got the first footage of new characters, but virtually no information about them. We still don't even really know what the new episodes are about!

This latest teaser gives us a peek at a few new sets in the series and several new faces. We also get to see a few returning faces, including the late Miguel Ferrer, who played the show's abrasive forensic analyst Albert Rosenfield. Check out the new footage:

Need to watch that a couple times to sort all those images out? That's probably the point.

That teaser offers a freaky shot of a staircase (which looks kind of but not exactly like the Palmer family stairs), FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) walking through a dimly-lit room (in a shot reminiscent of Lynch's movie Lost Highway), and the familiar faces of Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) and secretary Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson). Andy and Lucy dated in the original episodes, but Lucy isn't wearing a traditional wedding ring here. Another detail to think about!

Near the end of the teaser, we see co-creator/director/guest star David Lynch reprising his role as former Bureau Chief, now Deputy Director Gordon Cole, sitting next to Ferrer's Rosenfield. The two are clearly disturbed by something, Cole exclaiming "Albert!" as they both rise in response to something.

The nature of Ferrer's return to the series, as well as the plot itself, may still be a mystery, but fans won't have to wait much longer. The "limited event series" debuts with a special two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m., with a special early release of episodes three and four on Showtime Anytime and Showtime on Demand right after the season premiere.

Are you looking forward to the revival of Twin Peaks? What mysteries are you hoping to see resolved? Let us know in the comments below!