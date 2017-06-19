With the world still recovering from how incredible Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman was, it's hard to think of there being another take on the titular character, but over a decade ago, the Amazonian warrior was expected to have a big screen solo adventure helmed by #JossWhedon.
The project eventually fell apart, and Whedon went on to find success in the superhero business through the Marvel Universe. However, with films like The Avengers and Age of Ultron under his belt, some fans felt disappointed that they might never get to see the director's vision for #DianaPrince.
Well, fortunately for everyone interested in knowing what could have been, Whedon's script recently leaked online. Unfortunately, the script didn't have the greatest reaction from the public.
People were pretty angry with Whedon's overall take on the character and her culture. So angry, in fact, that they took to Twitter to speak their minds about it. Here's what they had to say:
Some People Saw His Approach As A Misogynistic One
Joss Whedon's script is largely told through the eyes of #SteveTrevor (played by Chris Pine in the 2017 film), as he tries to educate Diana in the ways of our world, and also spends quite a bit of time talking about how he's attracted to her. Many people saw that approach as misogynistic:
But Not Everyone Hated It
As with anything on the Internet, people had different opinions about the script. While they were considerably fewer than the ones who disliked the script, some Twitter users came out in defense of the director:
#PattyJenkins' Wonder Woman did something that was sorely needed for female representation: It made her a living, breathing three-dimensional person: She wasn't a sex object, a damsel in distress or an overly-aggressive individual to sell the point that she was strong.
#WonderWoman was a heroine who stood on her own regardless of gender, which is an area where Joss Whedon's script unfortunately didn't hit the right notes. Taking that into consideration, I'm glad this is the version we ultimately got.
Speaking of which, Wonder Woman is currently in theaters, so don't forget to go catch it.
What do you think about Joss Whedon's script for Wonder Woman? What do you think about the movie we ultimately got? Let me know in the comments!