With the world still recovering from how incredible Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman was, it's hard to think of there being another take on the titular character, but over a decade ago, the Amazonian warrior was expected to have a big screen solo adventure helmed by #JossWhedon.

The project eventually fell apart, and Whedon went on to find success in the superhero business through the Marvel Universe. However, with films like The Avengers and Age of Ultron under his belt, some fans felt disappointed that they might never get to see the director's vision for #DianaPrince.

Well, fortunately for everyone interested in knowing what could have been, Whedon's script recently leaked online. Unfortunately, the script didn't have the greatest reaction from the public.

People were pretty angry with Whedon's overall take on the character and her culture. So angry, in fact, that they took to Twitter to speak their minds about it. Here's what they had to say:

Just read #JossWhedon #WonderWoman script, I Buffy, but we dodged more than a bullet, we dodged a F**king nuke, bless @PattyJenks #shocked — Q (@ManishaP) June 17, 2017

That #JossWhedon script for Wonder Woman is so bad it's hard to believe he wrote it. — David Clohessy (@CX2DAD) June 17, 2017

That Joss Whedon #WonderWoman script had the Worst of Buffy season 6 written all over it. — Smarty Thottenheimer (@albattles2) June 18, 2017

@wbpictures please, after the success of #WonderWoman and the blowback from avengers aou, kick joss whedon from batgirl IMMEDIATELY — Regina George (@defnotlucifer) June 18, 2017

i stopped even looking at joss whedon's #wonderwoman script after i came upon the phrase "unlovely gurgle" — Brishti M (@bathosbardess) June 17, 2017

Friendly reminder Joss Whedon not only wrote that awful Wonder Woman script but is doing Batgirl. Sleep tight! #JossWhedon #WonderWoman — Nathanael 4 (@Jabberwocky1996) June 17, 2017

Some People Saw His Approach As A Misogynistic One

Joss Whedon's script is largely told through the eyes of #SteveTrevor (played by Chris Pine in the 2017 film), as he tries to educate Diana in the ways of our world, and also spends quite a bit of time talking about how he's attracted to her. Many people saw that approach as misogynistic:

Seeing Joss Whedon's original #WonderWoman script and basically sitting here and yelling 'MY STEVE WOULD NEVER' pic.twitter.com/oL89JVg1JX — s. (@smololovan) June 16, 2017

i just read a summary of @joss whedon's wonder woman and i am SO glad that misogynistic pos didn't get made #DodgedABIGBullet #WonderWoman — Dominica (@fuckoff_rn) June 19, 2017

But anyways, I'm glad we got the #WonderWoman film we got and not Joss Whedon's usual brand of misogynistic 90s cheesiness. — Thalassophile (@milkdromeduh) June 19, 2017

But Not Everyone Hated It

As with anything on the Internet, people had different opinions about the script. While they were considerably fewer than the ones who disliked the script, some Twitter users came out in defense of the director:

Um, I liked Joss Whedon's #WonderWoman script. Read it last year. It's fun. It's just not the (very good) movie we got. — Kevin McCabe (@kev_mccabe) June 18, 2017

The people that are worried about @joss Whedon #Batgirl because of the #WonderWoman script from a long time ago needs to get over themselves pic.twitter.com/6XGQbqhOLq — Aj Fairnot (@cadbane1996) June 17, 2017

If you're a #writer and you're attacking Joss Whedon's #WonderWoman script, don't expect anyone to praise your first drafts. — Emma Jun (@ImagineEmmaJun) June 17, 2017

#PattyJenkins' Wonder Woman did something that was sorely needed for female representation: It made her a living, breathing three-dimensional person: She wasn't a sex object, a damsel in distress or an overly-aggressive individual to sell the point that she was strong.

#WonderWoman was a heroine who stood on her own regardless of gender, which is an area where Joss Whedon's script unfortunately didn't hit the right notes. Taking that into consideration, I'm glad this is the version we ultimately got.

Speaking of which, Wonder Woman is currently in theaters, so don't forget to go catch it.

What do you think about Joss Whedon's script for Wonder Woman? What do you think about the movie we ultimately got? Let me know in the comments!