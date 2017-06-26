2017 may as well pack up its bags and head home immediately for the year has just been won, and it's all thanks to a picture shared on Instagram starring Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Marshall Mathers. However, it's not the threesome of verified Rap Gods that has grabbed the spotlight, no — it's the smattering of hair on Eminem's lower facial region.

Yep, Eminem has a beard now, and the divided opinions regarding his newly sprouted face fuzz have created something of a cultural frenzy. And it's as brilliant as it is completely ridiculous. Here's the pic:

The pic was snapped at the premier of HBO's four-part documentary series #TheDefiantOnes, which tells the story of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's partnership — teaser trailer at the bottom of the article — and while you'd think that most people (i.e. me) would be phwoaring over that tasty specimen sandwich, it was Em's lumbersexual aesthetic that grabbed the most attention.

Honestly, Y'All Act Like You've Never Seen A Bearded Person Before

Jaws All On The Floor

Like Pam And Tommy Just Walked In The Door

Eminem warned us one day that one day he'd 'get weird and grow a beard', now it's really happened and I can't deal with it #eminemsbeard — Slim Neddy (@SlimNeddy) June 24, 2017

...Then They Started Whoopin' Em's Ass Worse Than Before

Why do I think the #EminemsBeard reminds me of a guy with the pedophile van... — Knox (@KnoxofAZ) June 24, 2017

Seriously though, "Knox," that's just rude.

Of course, not all the reactions were WTF-esque. Thankfully, some people have eyes, a brain, and a soul — in other words, they know the 44-year-old still looks damn good.

Someone Put Ice On Him, Stat

Haters Gonna Hate

Not usually a 'beard' girl but @Eminem actually looks really good with that short beard. The beard haters are just idiots. #EminemsBeard — SwiftDemise (@242Swiftd) June 25, 2017

Day = Done

Best thing that could have happened today#eminemsbeard — (@Emuscat7) June 24, 2017

Actually, Make That Year

#EminemsBeard is the best thing so far in 2017. Thanks @Eminem . Don't shave or trim it. — XVI (@Emfinite301) March 3, 2017

And, Most Importantly:

All y'all talking shit on @Eminem for #EminemsBeard better be careful, y'all know he can destroy your will to live with one verse — Brandon jones (@Brandon74186759) June 25, 2017

The Defiant Ones premieres July 9 at 9PM on HBO. Check out the teaser below:

On a scale of one to duh, how high is your attraction to Eminem's new fuzz face?