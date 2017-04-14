Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and fans have been impatiently awaiting any footage from the upcoming film. Star Wars Celebration is upon us, and all eyes were on The Last Jedi panel, where the first trailer for the movie was set to drop.

Well, the wait is over, and the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer was beyond epic. There was a palpable wave of emotion that crashed over #StarWars fans, and it could be felt all around the world. Following the trailers release, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions., and they are absolutely wonderful – and hilarious.

Twitter Reacts To The Last Jedi Trailer

The anticipation for the trailer was enormous, and when it finally arrived, the first reactions to #TheLastJedi trailer was pure elation. We got our first words from Luke Skywalker, we saw Finn and Rey, and some hints as to what is in store for this next chapter in the #StarWars saga. Upon seeing the trailer, fans took to twitter to share their feelings, and unfiltered excitement:

The last Jedi trailer got me like pic.twitter.com/jh4pGPDkP1 — Maxie (@MaxiieMae) April 14, 2017

ME AFTER THIS TRAILER pic.twitter.com/X3KKUg2Fpv — the last jedi (@tolkienianjedi) April 14, 2017

OH mY goD The Last Jedi Trailer is soooo good omg #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/JZrAlg1ifv — Star wars rebels (@_Rebel_Nera_) April 14, 2017

Want to read more about The Last Jedi? Check out:

Fans were shaken by The Last Jedi trailer in the best way possible. Twitter continued to fill up with reactions to the trailer, most everyone using GIFs or Memes to convey their raw emotion:

before The Last Jedi trailer vs after The Last Jedi trailer pic.twitter.com/VPnzS4pB51 — carol mwe (@carxlinv) April 14, 2017

Me at the beginning of the trailer vs me after the trailer: #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/j5b2DpdBti — Cap (@CaptainGalxy) April 14, 2017

#TheLastJedi

Luke: Its time for the Jedi to end

Everyone in the galaxy: pic.twitter.com/ZvJg5zLL4G — Dont. (@NahMate420) April 14, 2017

The Last Jedi trailer was everything fans wanted it to be, and the hype for the film has reached new levels. The film is fit to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and we can’t wait to see a brand-new chapter in the new Star Wars saga. The film is set for release on December 15, 2017, and in the meantime, make sure you come back to Movie Pilot for the latest news about #StarWarsTheLastJedi.

Sound Off! What was your favorite moment from The Last Jedi trailer? Let your voice be known in the comments section below.