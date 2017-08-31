Against all the odds, Wonder Woman saw Diana triumph against the German army as she stormed the trenches, and she also prevailed against the cynical, conniving Ares (David Thewlis). Now though, it appears that she’s won an even more difficult battle…on social media!?

Wonder Woman Is Now Queen Of Twitterscyra

The top summer blockbusters according to your Tweets pic.twitter.com/iPze9Pm1ry — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) August 30, 2017

Not content with becoming the highest-grossing movie by a female director (and the biggest superhero origin film ever), earning an eye-watering $800 million at the worldwide box office, Wonder Woman is now officially the most popular summer blockbuster on Twitter in 2017.

The site surveyed all user chit-chat from the end of May until the close of August, and recently revealed the top five films that were discussed therein. Here they are in full:

Wonder Woman

Dunkirk

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Justice League

All Eyez on Me

Of course, this data only reveals that these #movies were talked about and not whether this reaction was positive or negative, but we can still surmise plenty from this.

The first is that #superheroes and their fans are still enjoying a golden age on the big screen as three out of the top five most popular films were dominated by caped crusaders. Secondly, the fact that #SpiderManHomecoming is so high on the list indicates that his popularity doesn't appear to be waning, despite the fact that this is the wall-crawler's seventh cinematic appearance. Thirdly, despite all of the problems that DC is currently facing – along with the negative backlash to #BatmanvSuperman – Justice League is still garnering a lot of interest among moviegoers well before its November release, so it’s sure to earn big bucks for Warner Bros.

But of course, the main thing to take from these figures is that this is another grand achievement for Wonder Woman, and its success on this front is completely understandable.

Diana Of Themiscyra Goes Forth

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

As all of the adulation and rave reviews made evident, Wonder Woman is a solid crowd-pleaser, providing action, laughs and above all else heart. Above all, this ensured that it really resonated with audiences, who are currently caught up in a more cynical age of movies. Certainly, timing has been a key factor in Wonder Woman’s popularity. It might have taken far too long for Diana to burst onto our cinema screens, but Wonder Woman has proved to be a firebrand in the ongoing issues of representation and women’s roles within the film industry. As both a longstanding queer and feminist icon, her cinematic debut has proved to be a hot topic in this wider discussion. Moreover, this was exacerbated even further by James Cameron’s recent, controversial comments centering upon Diana’s feminist credentials, and the backlash that they prompted.

It’s clear that these kinds of debates – along with the brilliance of Patty Jenkins’s movie making skills – have perpetuated the online conversation around Wonder Woman, and this only looks set to continue further. With plenty of female-led films heading into production over the next few years, Wonder Woman and its high watermark are sure to be broached in conversation further. Plus, there is the real-life origin story of Wonder Woman's conception, entitled Professor Marston And The Wonder Women, which is due for release later this year.

And as for Diana herself? Well, her future in the #DCEU looks very bright indeed. #GalGadot is re-donning the tiara and gauntlets for her roles in #JusticeLeague, as well as her own Cold War-set sequel. Therefore Diana and the conversation around her doesn’t look set to slow down any time soon!

Was Wonder Woman your favorite blockbuster of summer 2017?

