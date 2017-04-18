If you like the feeling of a chill running down your spine, you'll love Two Sentence Horror Stories. Here's an example:

After working a hard day, I came home to see my girlfriend cradling our child. I didn't know which was more frightening: seeing my dead girlfriend and stillborn child, or knowing that someone broke into my apartment to place them there.

Yes, sometimes the simplest ideas are the creepiest. This quick-fire horror story movement, like a super short Creepypasta, has taken the internet by storm, and now Stage 13 has made a movie anthology to bring these terrible tales to life. Check out the trailer.

See also:

The anthology series born from viral internet fictions will give you all kinds of the heebie jeebies — and maybe even inspire a few Two Sentence Horror Stories of your own!