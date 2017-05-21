Back in 2002, Tyler Hoechlin got his first big role alongside Tom Hanks in Road to Perdition, but it was his role as Derek Hale in four seasons of MTV's Teen Wolf that had garnered him the most fans. Since leaving the role of Derek in 2014, Tyler has focused on films and starred in 2016's Everybody Wants Some!! and Undrafted.

'Supergirl' [Credit: The CW]

In 2016, he gained himself the attention of a whole new community of fans when he signed on for the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the Season 2 premiere of Supergirl. Fans were singing his praises — even calling him the best Superman since Christopher Reeves — and some are even asking for a show of his own.

From an Alpha werewolf to a superhero, this Californian star is only set to rise. Check out what Tyler Hoechlin has coming for the rest of 2017 and into 2018:

5. 'Supergirl' Season 2, Episode 22

'Supergirl' [Credit: The CW]

Release: May 22nd 2017

Also Starring: Melissa Benoist, David Harewood and Chyler Leigh.

Hoechlin's Character: Clark Kent/Superman

Plot: In Epiosode 22, "Nevertheless, She Persisted" it's Supergirl versus Rhea in a fight to save National City as #Superman and Cat Grant return.

4. 'Stratton'

'Stratton' [Creidt: GFM Films]

Release: 2017

Also Starring: Dominic Cooper, Tom Felton, Thomas Kretschmann and Connie Nielsen

Hoechlin's Character: Marty

Plot: Based on the Stratton series of books by Duncan Falconer, John Stratton (Cooper) is a British Special Boat Service agent who has to track an international terrorist cell.

3 'The Domestics'

Release: 2017

Also Starring: Kate Bosworth and Lance Reddick

Hoechlin's Character: Mark West

Plot: The Domestics is set in a post-apocalyptic future and will focus on a couple (Bosworth and Hoechlin) who have to fight to return home through gang-ravaged lands.

2) 'Fifty Shades Freed'

'Fifty Shades Freed' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Release: 9 February 2018 (USA)

Also Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Max Martini, Eric Johnson and Rita Ora

Hoechlin's Character: Boyce Fox

Plot: Based on the novel of same name written by E. L. James, and the third in the #FiftyShades trilogy, this film sees Christian and Ana now married but soon their lives are interrupted by ghosts from both of their pasts that threaten their future together.

1. 'Departures'

Asa Butterfield and Maisie Williams [Credit: 20th Century Fox and HBO]

Release: 2018

Also Starring: Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams, Nina Dobrev, Ken Jeong and Tituss Burgess.

Hoechlin's Character: Frank

Plot: A young girl with a terminal illness (Williams) enlists the help of a hypochondriac airport baggage handler (Butterfield) to fulfill her strange bucket list.

0. 'Teen Wolf'

Now this has not been confirmed, but as #TeenWolf heads into the last stretch of episodes in its final season, rumors are running rampant about which characters may return to the show, including Derek Hale.

Derek was a major player in the first four seasons and it would be disappointing if fans didn't get to see him one last time.