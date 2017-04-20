There are few joys in life as pure as the feeling of curling up on the couch to watch a brand new, super-hyped, extremely well-marketed #DisneyChannel original movie for the first time. It's a joy that most '90's kids haven't experienced since before the High School Musical era. But now, fellow millennials, we're about to relive the magic one more time. That's right! Life Size is getting a sequel!

Tyra Banks took to Twitter just this morning to announce the good news to her 14 million followers:

One word: LIFESIZE



Oops...



2 words



LIFESIZE 2 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) April 19, 2017

According to Oh My Disney, Life Size 2 will take place after the events of the original, which came out in 2000. Eve will come to life once more, thanks to a new young woman (sorry, LiLo!) and will need to relearn "to live and love again."

Check out Tyra's video announcement below:

Tyra gushes about how the new movie will compare to its predecessor:

"Eve has grown up, she has experienced life already and she's coming back. So she's going to be a little edgier, a little sexier!"

Edgier Eve? We've gotta see this.

The movie will reach Freeform (formerly ABC Family) in December 2018. And according to Oh My Disney, the film will take place at Christmastime! Looks like we all found our new favorite Christmas special.