Some people have jokingly compared the successful Fast and Furious movies to a soap opera, as the new wave of Fast movies focus on the main crew's unlikely family drama while car explosions fill the background. Now, it seems the same can be said about the car-loving franchise in real life, as behind-the-scenes melodrama takes center stage. Adding fuel to the fire is franchise star Tyrese Gibson, who reportedly turned to social media to beg his co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to not inadvertently delay Fast and Furious 9.

For The Family: Pearce Appeals To Hobbs' Better Side

'The Fate of the Furious' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

#TyereseGibson, who plays Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious movies, made his concerns with his co-star #TheRock public when he commented on the former wrestler's Instagram post. In the now deleted comment, Gibson begged Johnson to skip the rumored spin-off movie that would center on the latter's Fast and Furious character, Luke Hobbs, in order to keep Fast and Furious 9 on track.

This was only the beginning of Gibson's quest to get Johnson's attention, with the actor posting yet another appeal on Instagram (which he has since deleted). Claiming to have nothing against Johnson (except maybe Baywatch), Gibson alleged that he hasn't been returning any his Fast co-stars' calls despite their efforts to reach out to him. For his second effort, Gibson appealed to Johnson's debt to the loyal Fast fans, who he believes deserve to see the ninth entry into the blockbuster action franchise as soon as possible.

#Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five and quickly became the franchise's breakout character, perhaps even overshadowing franchise star Dominic Toretto (#VinDiesel) and his family. Because of Hobbs' continued popularity, Universal Pictures has been toying with the idea of giving him a solo movie that would diverge from the canonical Fast and Furious movies.

However, according to Gibson, the Hobbs movie may actually delay the upcoming Fast and Furious 9, which is currently slated for a 2019 release date - which is something he would like to avoid at all costs.

The Rocky Road To Fast 9

Unfortunately, this isn't the first feud the Fast series has encountered in recent memory. Before The Fate of the Furious hit cinemas, Johnson called out some of his male co-stars for being "chicken shit" and "candy-asses." Rumors pointed to a feud between Diesel and Johnson, and even though both actors downplayed the supposed feud, the fact they never shared a scene together in The Fate of the Furious didn't help end controversy.

Franchise mainstay Michelle Rodriguez (who plays Letty) later expressed her own concerns by threatening to leave if future sequels didn't show enough love to the female characters.

"F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love"

She has, however, conceded that Diesel will most probably be able to "convince" her to return.

There are currently no updates on Fast and Furious 9 outside of the fact that it's in the works and that the franchise might eventually end up in space. At this point, the close-knit family dynamics of the core Fast crew has proven to be a major selling point, and if it collapses before the cameras even start rolling, the Fast and Furious movies may lose their signature appeal among fans. Here's hoping that Dwayne, Tyrese and the rest of the Fast family can join forces once again to deliver another satisfying installment to the incredibly popular franchise.

Do you think there's a feud going on behind the scenes of the next Fast and Furious movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

