Justice League premiers in a few months, and Warner Bros. has yet to announce who will playing the Green Lantern in the DCEU. The good people of the internet have lost their collective minds trying to guess who would possibly be cast as one of the Green Lanterns of Sector 2814. Armie Hammer as Hal Jordan is still very much the favorite for Hal Jordan, but the jury's out on who might play John Stewart.

All we can say for sure is that Tyrese Gibson is thirsty for the chance to put on the ring and take the oath. #Tyrese desperately tried to convince fans that he had been cast for the role of John Stewart/Green Lantern almost 2 years ago, and he won’t quit until he puts on the suit.

As fans, we assume the casting announcement will come soon, but months have gone by, and we still haven’t heard anything. While fans are waiting for Warner Bros. to announce who will be playing Green Lantern (any will do, even C’hp), Tyrese took to his Instagram account and teased fans that he will indeed be playing John Stewart in the #DCEU – let’s hope that Warner Bros. got the memo.

Tyrese Is Thirsty To Play John Stewart

Tyrese Gibson posted a beautifully rendered CGI image of John Stewart on his Instagram, accompanied by the phrase: “It’s time”. Time for what, Tyrese? Time for you to play the Green Lantern? Or, time for you to stop posting about playing Green Lantern?

It’s one thing when Superman himself, Henry Cavill teases that #GreenLantern will be appearing in the DCEU soon, it's quite another when Gibson posts an unsubstantiated image. In fairness, Warner Bros. could have cast Tyrese as John Stewart, but it’s doubtful they would allow him to post about it on his social media accounts.

Whatever the case, fans have endured 2 years of Tyrese’s thirst to play Green Lantern, and many are still not convinced he's the man for the job.

Fans Voice Their Opinions About Tyrese Playing Green Lantern

Before the onslaught of Twitter comments begins, let’s clear the air. Tyrese Gibson is great in the Fast and the Furious franchise. He plays one of the best comic relief characters in action films today. However, fans do not think that his acting style would transfer to the character John Stewart.

When the news broke that Tyrese was teasing he would be playing John Stewart, Twitter responded as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror:

Tyrese is threatening us with a Baby Boy remake and possibly a Green Lantern role. What did we do wrong? We don't deserve this. — BGN @TWComicCon (@BlackGirlNerds) May 12, 2017

Tyrese you can try this Green Lantern shit again if you want to. It ain't nothing to rally the troops to shut that shit down...again. — LeValkyrie (@LeValkyrie) May 12, 2017

Tyrese: "I think it's time for me to play John Stewart in the Green Lantern Corps"

Everybody and dey mama: pic.twitter.com/GzqWwSneCz — LeValkyrie (@LeValkyrie) May 12, 2017

DC would ruin their already bad film credibility by casting Tyrese as Green Lantern. — Sweetwater Bonner (@TheGeneralQ) May 12, 2017

Nothing against the brotha, but I really don't want Tyrese playing the John Stewart incarnation of The Green Lantern. — TroubleMaker (@tzulu1914) May 12, 2017

@Plasma9Snake *the year is 3000, the world is an apocalyptic wasteland*



Tyrese as a mutant survivor: can I still play Green Lantern pls — jay (@Jayelliott6ix) May 10, 2017

Tyrese on IG campaigning to play Green Lantern again. Please Lord don't let this happen. Donald Trump is enough misfortune. — Furious Styles (@TheBlkofWallSt) May 11, 2017

Tyrese has been lying about playing Green Lantern for years. — Wizard of Ooo (@KeenanLance_) May 12, 2017

While Tyrese’s post makes it seem that he is back campaigning for the role of John Stewart in the DCEU, one Twitter users made a great observation. Given the picture, Tyrese might be voicing John Stewart in Injustice 2:

Tyrese Gibson teasing Green Lantern...? He better not be playing him in the DCEU I'll let voiceover in Injustice 2 slide pic.twitter.com/btPfPvuNsG — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) May 10, 2017

The fan backlash at the possibility of Tyrese being cast as Green Lantern was immense. Just scrolling through Twitter, comments that support Tyrese as Green Lantern are few and far between. Hopefully, we will finally know who will be portraying the members of the #GreenLanternCorps in the DCEU soon, but for now, Tyrese continues his one-man campaign to harness the power of Green Lantern's light.

Sound off? What do you think about Tyrese playing John Stewart in the DCEU? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.