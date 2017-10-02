Freddy Krueger is one of the most terrifying figures in the horror movie genre. He can stalk people in their dreams and kill them, he has knives for fingers, and a terrifying song plays every time he's ready to murder someone. We've always taken comfort in the fact that he's a fictional character.

Recently, however, the fictional blade-fingered serial killer became a little too real when some unlucky police officers from the United Kingdom found a real-life version of his glove.

To give you some backstory, the Metropolitan Police set up Operation Sceptre, a program meant to combat knife violence. The police set up various bins throughout the city and police stations to encourage people to leave their weapons there. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police described the program as:

"Operation Sceptre seeks to target not only those who carry and use knives, but also the supply, access and importation of weapons. In an effort to take knives off the streets we are working with Word 4 Weapons –– a charity that has 30 knife surrender bins located at various sites across London. There are also bins available at a number of police stations."

This operation has been largely successful, with a reported 500 arrests made and 400 weapons taken off the street. But there was one item dropped at a bin that caught people's attention. The official West Drayton Police Twitter account posted a picture of one of the weapons recovered: #FreddyKrueger's glove.

There are #knives and then there is this. Safely dropped off anonymously in the knife bin in #Uxbridge Police Station. #noknives pic.twitter.com/jkmrsbjlL1 — West Drayton Police (@MPSWestDrayton) September 27, 2017

... Ok... what exactly is going on here? I mean, I'm going over this in my head and I can't quite figure out who would put together this glove. Fortunately I'm not alone in my confusion, because the residents of Uxbridge were just as puzzled. Dennis Hart, a local resident, expressed his dismay: "So Freddy Krueger lives in Uxbridge - brilliant, I just moved here last year thinking it was a safe place to live." Nice to see that dry British humor is alive and well.

Others, like local Ram Singh, were just confused: "Who the hell came up with this –– it must have taken ages to make."

[Credit: New Line Cinema]

A fun fact around the #horror community is that Freddy used a different glove in almost all of his movie appearances. After doing some research, turns out the glove is identical to the one seen in his very first film appearance, #ANightmareOnElmStreet, so it looks like whoever made it was a fan of the franchise.

This Isn't The First Time That Horror Fantasies Have Become Real

Krueger's real-life glove is just another example of the horror movie genre seeping into our reality in the past few months. Back in August, a woman made us believe in possession when she walked out of an Annabelle: Creation screening punching herself and screaming. She later stated she wasn't sure what had happened, or why she had done it. Not creepy enough? Don't worry, there's more.

This past September, researchers finally deciphered a 400-year-old letter from a nun who claimed to have written it while possessed by the devil. The scary thing about it? Among some incoherent ramblings, the message actually has some dark, goosebumps-inducing phrases.

Now this glove comes along. Oh good, it looks like things have been escalating. I don't know about you, but I do not want to know what next creepy thing finds its way into reality.

How do you feel about someone actually building Freddy Krueger's knife glove? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: LAD Bible]