The Star Wars canon may have been completely wiped and relaunched in mid-2014, but now, it's as big and wide-ranging as it's ever been. If you want to know what's coming next, then this is your ultimate guide! I'll break it up into sections for ease of use: movies, TV shows, Games, Novels, Ongoing Comic Book Series, and Upcoming Comic Book Series. As you'll see, there are certainly no shortage of Star Wars projects to watch, read, and play!

Movies

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: The Last Jedi will star Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. You should also expect other familiar faces to return, including Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, and Lupita Nyongo'o as Maz Kanata.

Release Date: December 15th, 2017

will star Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. You should also expect other familiar faces to return, including Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, and Lupita Nyongo'o as Maz Kanata. Release Date: December 15th, 2017

The second instalment in the Sequel Trilogy, #TheLastJedi promises to show the First Order launch a devastating attack after the destruction of Starkiller Base. Meanwhile, on Ahch-To, Luke Skywalker has been found. But why does he believe the Jedi Order must come to an end? As well as hopefully answering our questions, The Last Jedi will also be the last Star Wars movie to feature the late, great Carrie Fisher, making it a deeply emotional experience for fans.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Directors: Uncertain

Cast: Whilst many cast members have been confirmed, the three character names we've been given are: Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

Release Date: May 25th, 2018

Whilst many cast members have been confirmed, the three character names we've been given are: Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. Release Date: May 25th, 2018

Rogue One proved that Star Wars spinoff films can work, and the next movie will reveal the secret history of Han Solo! It's worth noting that we haven't officially been told the film's title yet, but cast and crew have been seen wearing hats bearing the words Solo: A Star Wars Story, so it's a safe bet. In a shock twist, the film recently lost its directors, leaving fans deeply concerned.

Episode IX

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: We can presume all surviving cast from The Last Jedi will reprise their roles!

Release Date: May 24th, 2019

We can presume all surviving cast from will reprise their roles! Release Date: May 24th, 2019

Bringing the Sequel Trilogy to an end, Episode IX is sure to be a hit. As yet, we know precious little about Episode IX. All we can say for sure is that this film is sure to answer many of Star Wars's greatest mysteries.

TV Shows

Ahsoka Lives! [Credit: Disney XD]

Forces Of Destiny

Director: Brad Rau

Brad Rau Network: Streaming on YouTube

Cast: Confirmed voice actors include Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Catherine Taber as Padmé Amidala, Daisy Ridley as Rey, Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, Shelby Young as Princess Leia, and Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren.

Release Date: July 10th, 2017

Confirmed voice actors include Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Catherine Taber as Padmé Amidala, Daisy Ridley as Rey, Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, Shelby Young as Princess Leia, and Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren. Release Date: July 10th, 2017

A series of animated short stories, Forces of Destiny will focus on the strong female characters of Star Wars. Each episode will be only 2-3 minutes in length, and they'll be set at different points in the galaxy's history.

Star Wars: Rebels Season 4

Showrunner: Dave Filoni

Dave Filoni Network: Disney XD

Cast: Starring Freddie Prince Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, Steve Blum as Zeb Orrelios, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren, and Vanessa Marshall as Hera Syndulla.

Release Date: Unknown

Starring Freddie Prince Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, Steve Blum as Zeb Orrelios, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren, and Vanessa Marshall as Hera Syndulla. Release Date: Unknown

Sadly confirmed as the last series of #StarWarsRebels, Season 4 is expected to wrap up most of the ongoing stories — from the Mandalorians to the fate of Grand Admiral Thrawn! Who will live, who will die, and is Ahsoka truly alive? All is sure to be revealed as Dave Filoni brings this much-loved show to an end.

Games

Here comes Battlefront II! [Credit: EA Games]

Battlefront II

Produced by: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Platforms: PC, PS4, XBox One

PC, PS4, XBox One Release Date: November 17th, 2017

The eagerly awaited sequel to Battlefront, #StarWarsBattlefrontII promises to give you the chance to play as the villains! The story mode sees you take the fight against the Rebellion in a story that runs from the fall of the Empire through to the events of The Last Jedi, and it's confirmed to be canon.

Novels

Exciting times to be a Star Wars fan! [Credit: Del Rey]

Battlefront II: Inferno Squad

Writer: Christie Golden

Release Date: July 25th, 2017

Both a tie-in to the Battlefront II game and an unexpected "sequel" to Rogue One, Christie Golden's novel focuses on the special Imperial unit known as Inferno Squad. In the aftermath of the Death Star's destruction, the newly-created Inferno Squad is tasked with a vital mission; to destroy Saw Gerrera's Partisans, an extremist terrorist group, from within.

Forces Of Destiny: Daring Adventures Vol. 1

Writer: Emma Carlson Berne

Release Date: August 1st, 2017

This is a Junior Reader designed to complement the Forces of Destiny animated shorts; it's likely to simply be an adaptation.

Forces Of Destiny: Meet The Heroes

Release Date: August 1st, 2017

This is another Junior Reader designed to complement the Forces of Destiny animated shorts, but it's possible this will turn out to be a reference book rather than a new story.

Phasma

Writer: Delilah S. Dawson

Release Date: September 1st, 2017

The first of the "Journey to the Last Jedi" range, popular fantasy author Delilah S. Dawson's novel will focus on the character of Captain Phasma — the First Order officer who's set to play a key role in The Last Jedi. This will also be our first glimpse of the actual founding of the First Order, so it's a must-read for Star Wars fans.

Leia: Princess Of Alderaan

Writer: Claudia Gray

Release Date: September 1st, 2017

Claudia Grey's Lost Stars is considered one of the strongest Star Wars books in the new canon, and the Grey is returning to write a story focused on the beloved Princess Leia. It's part of the "Journey to the Last Jedi" range, and will likely continue on from Grey's previous novel, Bloodline, which showed the formation of the Resistance and ended just before the First Order made their presence felt in galactic affairs.

From A Certain Point Of View

Release Date: October 2017

A celebration of 40 years of Star Wars, From A Certain Point of View is an anthology of short stories written by countless authors. All the stories will give extra insight into the famous events of A New Hope, making this a must-read for fans of the classic Star Wars films.

The Legends Of Luke Skywalker

Writer: Ken Liu

Release Date: October 31st, 2017

One of the most exciting books in the "Journey to the Last Jedi" range, The Legends of Luke Skywalker may well give us a hint at what everybody's favorite Jedi Master has been up to between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Comics — Ongoing

The ongoing miniseries. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Darth Maul

Writer: Cullen Bunn

Cullen Bunn Artist: Luke Ross

Set before the events of The Phantom Menace, the ongoing Darth Maul miniseries explores the Sith Apprentice's hatred for the Jedi. It's a fascinating arc, bridging the gap between Maul's characterization in The Phantom Menace and the animated shows.

Darth Vader

Writer: Charles Soule

Charles Soule Artist: Giuseppe Camuncolli

Set immediately after the events of Revenge of the Sith, this ongoing miniseries launches Darth Vader on a quest to build his new Sith lightsaber. It's a dark, powerful story — and one that's already revealed Sith secrets!

Doctor Aphra

Writer: Kieron Gillen

Kieron Gillen Current Artist: Andrea Broccardo

A standout character from Kieron Gillen's much-loved Darth Vader run, Doctor Aphra — a rogue archaeologist with, shall we say, dubious morals — is now star of her own ongoing series!

Poe Dameron

Writer: Charles Soule

Charles Soule Current Artist: Angel Unzueta

Set in the run-up to The Force Awakens, the ongoing Poe Dameron comic is our first in-depth look at the galaxy immediately before Episode VII. It stars Poe Dameron, the Rebel starfighter pilot who played a key role in The Force Awakens, and focuses on his quest to find Luke Skywalker.

Rogue One

Writer: Jody Houser

Jody Houser Artist: Emilio Laiso

The ongoing Rogue One comic book adaptation is a fascinating read, not least because it includes a small number of scenes that didn't make it through into the final film. The miniseries is now drawing to a close, so it's a good time to scout for back-issues.

Star Wars

Writer: Jason Aaron

Jason Aaron Current Artist: Salvador Larroca

Launched in January 2015, Jason Aaron's ongoing Star Wars is Marvel's flagship comic in this franchise. It's set in between the events of A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, and tells the ongoing stories of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia!

Comics — Upcoming

Marvel prepares to launch their 'Jedi of the Republic' range! [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Rogue One: Kassian and K-2SO Special

Writer: Duane Swierczynski

Duane Swierczynski Artist: Fernando Blanco

Fernando Blanco Release Date: August 9th, 2017

This intriguing one-shot is set to reveal just how Kassian wound up with a reprogrammed Imperial droid at his side.

Jedi of the Republic — Mace Windu #1

Writer: Matt Owens

Matt Owens Artist: Denys Cowan

Denys Cowan Release Date: August 23rd, 2017

Launching Marvel's new "Jedi of the Republic" range set during the Clone Wars, the Mace Windu series is set early in the Clone Wars. It will see the Jedi Master struggle to adapt to the Jedi's new role as leaders of the Republic Army!

Captain Phasma

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Kelly Thompson Artist: Marco Checchetto

Marco Checchetto Release Date: September 2017

The first female Stormtrooper, Captain Phasma is set to play a key role in The Last Jedi. As part of the "Journey to the Last Jedi" range, this comic will show how she survived the destruction of Starkiller Base, and set up her role in the next film.

So there you have it, Star Wars fans! Whatever your tastes — whether you love novels, comics, or games — the Star Wars franchise is a lot more than just a blockbuster series of movies. The great thing is, all these stories are carefully woven together under the watchful eye of the Lucasfilm Story Group, and as a result they all continue to expand the thrilling story of our beloved Galaxy Far, Far Away!