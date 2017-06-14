Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is barely over and we've already been treated to the exciting news that #Netflix has renewed the show for another season. (If they could do the same for Sense8, all would be good in the world.) Since there are plenty of storylines left to explore, the confirmation of a fourth season for Kimmy doesn't come as much of a surprise — after all, we need to hear the follow-up hit to "Boobs in California"!

After she finally found her mom in Season 2, Season 3 continued on the path of self-exploration for Kimmy, who not only got a scholarship to Columbia but also started to learn to stand up for herself. Her character has one of the most unique and surprising takes on PTSD on TV, so it's crucial that Season 4 takes her further in coming to terms with her tricky past. Other than Kimmy's character arc, we're left free to imagine what kind of unlikely adventure is going to happen next, as the streaming giant has kept mum so far on the plot details of Season 4.

From the follow-up hit to "Boobs in California" to how well Kimmy will fare at her new tech company job, considering how suspicious she is of the internet, here are seven questions we desperately need answered in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4.

1. Can Titus Win Mikey Back?

He vowed he'd do so at the end of Season 3, but is there a future for Mikey and Titus? After all, we're talking about a man who isn't moved by the sight of a peacock on a leash. Still, we should leave it to Titus to channel his inner Beyoncé and get what he wants.

2. Will Jacqueline Save The Toilet Rat From Extinction?

Evolving from expert husband-snatcher to fighter for the good cause, Jacqueline has undergone some drastic personal changes over the course of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Who would have thought she'd be the one to reject her rich darling after he magically becomes hot because she wants to focus on issues that matter to her? With her new work as an agent, she might not have time to save the toilet rat from extinction, but either way she should have more exciting stuff to do than stand the company of the Snyder family.

3. Will Kimmy Find Her Dream Job?

At the end of Season 2, Kimmy found a job at a company helmed by a fellow Columbia student with a ball pit in the entrance. The question remains as to whether her enthusiasm will be enough for her to get over the disappointment of not making it as a crossing guard, despite receiving full marks on the exam (being married to a sex offender and bunker owner definitely doesn't help on the resume).

4. Will There Be A 'Boobs In California' Album?

Granted, the mastermind behind "Boobs in California" isn't exactly Titus's (or anyone's) dream collaborator, but the song has become an instant hit, and Titus deserves a second shot at fame after his questionable behavior with Dionne Warwick. I'm thinking a Broadway musical adaptation featuring the peacock.

5. Will Artie Die?

Now that Lillian's finally started to move on from the memory of her former husband, we just had to find out that her new crush doesn't have much longer to live. It seems just as unfair as locking yourself to a bulldozer and seeing no one reacting. Even with that dark premise, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt doesn't seem like it would actually include the death of a new and meaningful character, so here's to hoping that Artie will get the transplant that he needs.

6. Are We Going To See More Of Orange Is The New Black?

Because shared universes are all the rage now, Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt built a bridge with another popular Netflix show Orange Is the New Black. When Gretchen is sent away to prison after yet another attempt at starting her own cult, she lands in Litchfield — and is quick to find new adepts.

7. How Much More Drunk Tina Fey Can We Hope For?

Some of the best moments of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt come courtesy of its creator, Tina Fey. Her character Andrea, a psychiatrist who'd rather be anything but sober, was last seen at a mall sipping vodka from a giant soda cup. Truly, the show wouldn't be the same without her.

What are you hoping to see in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4?

