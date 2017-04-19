Ever since Kate Beckingsale kickstarted the Underworld franchise back in 2003, the Lycan-fuelled series has gone on to maintain a loyal fan base right up to its fifth, and most recent, installment. And earlier in January we finally saw the release of Underworld: Blood Wars, an adrenaline-filled fright fest that saw the return of our favorite vampire Death Dealer, Selene. Check out the bloody trailer below:

To celebrate Selene's epic re-appearance, the #Becoming gang over at Movie Pilot teamed up with talented cosplayer Jessica (otherwise known as @maidofmight) and the #Underworld original make-up artist Chase Aston to recreate Kate Beckinsale's kick-ass look. Check out the incredible transformation in the before-and-after pictures below:

[Credit: Jessica: Maid Of Might]

Pretty cool, huh? Describing what is was that attracted her to cosplaying in the first place, Jessica told us a little bit about herself:

"I am a cosplayer, model and geek of all trades based in California. Growing up in a comic book store was a natural transition into cosplaying, which I have been doing for seven years now. I thoroughly enjoy making costumes and bringing my favorite characters to life."

Since getting involved with the art form, she has gone on to bring a wide range on superheroes to life, as well as transforming herself into Spider-Man's Mary Jane and numerous Disney characters. Without a doubt however, it almost seems like she was born to bring Underworld: Blood Wars heroine Selene into the cosplaying limelight.

Donning the movie's original wardrobe and make-up — from the skin-tight corset, heavy boots and a long, black leather duster, to the dark long bob and striking blue eyes — she's the most perfect Kate Beckinsale lookalike we've ever seen. Both Jessica and make-up artist Chase Aston deserve a huge round of applause!

And if you want to see how exactly the Underworld: Blood Wars look was achieved, check out the step-by-step process on SuperNewsLive's Facebook page:

