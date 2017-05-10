Hollywood has developed a horrible habit of squeezing every last bit of success from profitable franchises in order to make an extra buck. For example, #TheLegoMovie was a surprising success back in 2014 that was applauded for giving people a new and original story. After its success with the critics and at the box office, Warner Bros began to plan two spin-offs and a sequel. Even though #TheLegoBatmanMovie was awesome and we are really looking forward to #TheLegoMovie2, and #LegoNinjaGo (we think), it looks like Warner Bros may have taken this expansion one step too far...

'Unikitty' Animated Series Based On 'The Lego Movie' Character Set At Cartoon Network

[Credit: Cartoon Network]

#Unikitty was a really fun and unique character from The Lego Movie, but I'm not sure if I would go as far to say that I would want to see a solo TV series featuring her. However, Cartoon Network thinks that we do as they have given the green light to Unikitty, a new animated series produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The description for the new cartoon reads the following:

As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities. Unikitty is most interested in making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity, but don’t misunderstand her optimism – she is one kitty not to be crossed. While she may be full of boundless energy and creativity, Unikitty is a force to be reckoned with if anyone gets in the way of spreading her positive vibes, especially if anyone makes her little brother and best friend, Puppycorn, sad. Also living in the castle are Dr. Fox, the resident scientist, and Unikitty’s trusty bodyguard, Hawkodile. Through it all, Unikitty and her friends make sure that every day is the happiest and most creative ever.

Even if the plot isn't doing it for you, the voice cast certainly looks promising. The cast is led by the legendary voice actress Tara Strong (The Fairly Odd Parents, Teen Titans Go!) and Grey Griffin (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!). On top of those two talented actors, they are supported by Kate Micucci (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!), Roger Craig Smith (Regular Show), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) and H. Michael Croner (Review).

In fact, a lot of the talented people behind The Lego Movie and Cartoon Network are also teaming up to create this TV series. The Lego Movie producers Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, Jill Wilfert will executive produce with Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go!) is supervising producer. Edward Skudder (Dick Figures) and Lynn Wang (Star vs. Forces of Evil) will also serve as producers.

This news could be interpreted in two ways. On the surface, this seems like one of the worst pitches we have heard since #TheEmojiMovie. At the same time, Cartoon Network has had some legitimate hits with weirder ideas like #AdventureTime, #StevenUniverse, #Ben10, and others. The talent is certainly present, so maybe this could actually be a huge surprise and a wild success.

What do you guys think of a Unikitty cartoon? Discuss below!