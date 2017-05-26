For decade, only a chosen few have been able to lift Thor's hammer. As the saying goes, "whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor" and as any Marvel fan will tell you, Mjölnir has incredibly high standards. Among those worthy enough are Steve Rogers, Loki (during AXIS), Jane Foster (the current Thor), and Beta Ray Bill (who was granted a hammer of his own called Storm Breaker by Odin). Even the DC Comics universe has seen Superman and Wonder Woman wield Mjölnir during battle.

With so many heroes around, you might even assume that there would be more - but just being a good person doesn't make you worthy, as we saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron while the team wrestled with Thor's hammer.

Characters like Peter Park (Spider-Man) and Ben Grimm (The Thing) are two of the greatest heroes in the Marvel universe, having saved the world and sacrificed so much, but were ultimately deemed unworthy. So, who has what it takes? Let's take a look at some of Marvel and DC's most unlikely candidates that might actually be worthy of Thor's hammer.

7. Luke Cage

When it comes to morals, there aren't many people who mirror Steve Rogers' goodwill and sense of righteousness the way #LukeCage does. Both of them believe in defending the weak, both are natural leaders and both survived the Super Soldier experiment. Even when he was charging people for his services, Luke did more pro-bono work than cashing checks! And if Cap has been worthy, why wouldn't Luke Cage be worthy?

Level of Worthiness:

The one thing that would stop Luke from becoming worthy is that he doesn't like magic. In fact, he kind of hates it. Seeing as how this is a world Luke wouldn't really be comfortable with, this would be a deal breaker. That being said, Luke Cage turned his life around, never looked back - and he is worthy.

6. Colossus

Colossus' reason for being worthy is simple. He is always willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of mutants and humanity. A lot of heroes say it, but Colossus acts upon his words. First he injected himself with the cure for the Legacy Virus so mutants could go on living, then he became the avatar for Cyttorak so his sister wouldn't have to shoulder the burden.

He has always been more to the X-Men than just the bruiser. In some ways, he was the conscience of the team. He's one of the few people that can talk Wolverine out of killing, and he's always been there to remind the team not to take things seriously all the time. But when it's time to fight, Colossus is in the middle of the fray, proving himself worthy.

Level of Worthiness:

My only hesitation is that Colossus would not feel he was worthy, and his insecurity might keep him from becoming a god. Also, spending so much time away from the X-Men might be a deal breaker.

5. Tim Drake (Red Robin)

Few people have the type of drive and determination that Tim Drake does. When he came along, he didn't have Dick Grayson's athletic ability, Damian Wayne's upbringing or Jason Todd's street smarts, but he has something that none of the other Robins possess: Tim is the closest to Batman when it comes to being a detective.

When reading about Tim Drake in Batman comics, it seemed like detective work comes easy to his character. The more he trains, the better he becomes. Although Dick may be a son to Bruce, Tim holds a special place in Bruce's heart. I'd even wager that if Tim and Dick were the same age, Tim would be the successor of the Batman lineage.

All that said and done, what actually makes Tim worthy? Well, he isn't the hard-headed loner Batman is. Tim realizes when he needs help, which is something that could also be said for Thor, despite his arrogance. He also has a warrior's heart and shares Batman's disdain for injustice. In fact, Tim would be welcomed to Asgard with open arms.

Level of Worthiness:

Someone once told me that Spider-Man wasn't worthy because of his unwillingness to kill. This would also explain why Ben Grimm wasn't worthy, and if this is true, it might be the only thing stopping Tim Drake from lifting Thor's hammer.

4. Sue Richards

Speaking of virtuous warriors, how about a mother of two children (one being a mutant and the other a genius), the sister to a hard-headed little brother and the wife of a guy whose head is stuck in the clouds? Despite all of the stuff she's gone through, Sue Richards always manages to stay faithful to her family, simultaneously doing the right thing for the world and her children.

To top it off, Sue is every bit the warrior. She has even knocked out the Hulk, made the Wizard faint and intimidated Wolverine.

Level of Worthiness:

The only thing that keeps Sue from being higher is her inability to be firmer. There have been times where she should have stood her ground, but backed down instead. For all her confidence, she sometimes plays second in command to Reed - but would still have a good chance of being deemed worthy.

3. Aquaman

Everyone loves to joke about Aquaman being useless because all he can do is talk to fish. However, this is far from the truth. In fact, he is almost as strong as Superman, rules over 75% of the world, and the sea creatures he talks to include mythical beasts such as the Kraken! Aquaman and Thor are both regal characters with similar morals. They know the need for peace, but they will also be more than happy to be on the front line of battle.

Level of Worthiness:

The only thing stopping Aquaman being more likely to life Thor's hammer is his hatred of surface dwellers. In a way, Aquaman is more like the young arrogant Thor that had no love for mortals unless they were praising him - so perhaps Aquaman still has a few lessons to learn before becoming truly worthy.

2. Alfred Pennyworth

When a friend suggested shortlisting worthy characters, Alfred was the first person to pop into my head. Before you think Alfred is just a butler, take a second to realize that Alfred was charged with raising Bruce after his parents were murdered. After Bruce was an adult, Alfred accepted Bruce's secret identity as Batman and kept his secret and even helped him fight crime from the Batcave - he's a confidant to the least trusting man in DC comics.

Alfred also has a background as a member of MI6, showing that he isn't just a butler. Having served his country, I'm sure Alfred would consider wielding Mjölnir's power as an honor.

Level of Worthiness:

Alfred is probably the most loyal person in comic book history. Not only is he loyal, but he will do everything he can to protect his family. Even if that means beating the crap out of the Man of Steel for hurting his son.

1. Groot

Groot isn't as dumb, naive or violent as everyone thinks. Groot is actually an intelligent and gentle being. In Guardians of the Galaxy #16, "Grounded", an important story about Groot was told. The narrator spoke about how much Groot detested bullies and injustice. It revealed that Groot detested fighting, but knew it was sometimes necessary.

Groot is more tuned into the Earth and humanity than most. Because of this, he has a big heart and understands how the universe should work. Despite his preference to be peaceful, Groot is one of the strongest characters in the Universe. In fact, he even took out Thanos on his own after the rest of his team were taken out.

Level of Worthiness:

Groot is the most worthy of them all. Although he may be used for comic relief in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy, there's no doubt that he would use the powers granted to him for the good of the universe. Although it's a bold claim, Groot might be even more worthy than Thor Odinson.

