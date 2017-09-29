The spooky season is finally here, and Halloween is fast approaching so it's time for all you horror nuts to get into the creepy mood. IT may have dominated the horror box office, but there's so much more blood, gore and terror to look forward to this fall. Let's check out all the horror movies heading our way to get us pumped for our favorite horrible holiday.

1. 'Super Dark Times'

Released: September 29, 2017 (Limited)

Pegged as more of a thriller than a straight up horror, Super Dark Times has been described as one of the year's most disturbing movies — so who would I be to exclude it on a technicality? The movie deals with the real life horror of high school and the painfully uncool world of teenage adolescence — until one nasty accident changes everything. With a touch of #StephenKing and a little '90s nostalgia, Kevin Phillips' coming-of-age-tale-with-a-twist promises super dark times ahead.

2. 'Demon Hole'

Released: October 3, 2017 (Limited)

Despite a synopsis that sounds like every B-grade horror you've ever watched for the lulz, Demon Hole sounds like it might actually be about the environmental problems of fracking and oil (who knew)! According to IMDB, a fracking crew accidentally desecrate sacred Native America ground unleashing an ancient demon into the remote forrest. When six teenagers stumble across the demon while serving community service, they can either succumb to the demon or likely die a horrible death.

3. 'Jeepers Creepers 3'

Released: October 4, 2017 (Limited)

Due to popular demand, the one-night-only showing of the controversial #JeepersCreepers3 held on September 26 will not be the only showing of the movie. The third installment follows a task force determined to kill the Creeper on its last day of feeding, but the Creepy fights back when his disturbing origins begin to be brought to light. A second viewing has been organized for October 4 in a handful of theaters across the country, but there have been calls to boycott the movie after disturbing links between director Victor Salva's criminal allegations and the film's plot were a little too close for comfort.

4. 'Dementia 13'

Released: October 6, 2017 (Limited)

A remake of Francis Ford Coppola's 1963 cult classic, Dementia 13 is an invasion horror about a family subjected to a night of terror by a vengeful ghost and a mysterious killer on a secluded estate. The original featured an ax-wielding maniac but according to reviews so far, the remake looks like it's ramped up the supernatural element.

5. 'Happy Death Day'

Released: October 13, 2017 (Nationwide)

Part Groundhog Day, part that one episode of Supernatural ("Mystery Spot," btw), Happy Death Day actually looks like a pretty smart horror flick. When a sorority girl is murdered at a party, she wakes up only to find that she has to relive her 'death day' over and over until she can escape the clutches of her masked killer. Produced by horror hounds Blumhouse Productions (#ThePurge, Get Out), Happy Death Day could be the next big low-budget #Halloween hit.

6. 'Jigsaw'

Released: October 27, 2017 (Nationwide)

Arguably the most anticipated slasher to hit theaters this Halloween, #Jigsaw is the continuation of the highly successful #Saw franchise, picking up the story a decade after the titular antagonist was killed in 2006's Saw 3. 2010's Saw 3D was supposed to be the final chapter for the franchise after several disappointing sequels, but Jigsaw is still highly anticipated and could potentially launch a new era of the franchise. Expect fresh traps, more terror and tons of gore when the movie hits theaters at the end of October.

7. 'Amityville: The Awakening'

Released: October 28, 2017 (Nationwide)

Another highly anticipated horror to finally release this Halloween is the tenth (tenth!) installment of the decades-old #Amityville franchise, but the direct sequel of the 1979 original. After two years in limbo, the movie finally has a release date. With an all-star cast including Bella Thorne and Gotham's Cameron Monaghan, the movie's plot should not come as a surprise to anyone; a single mother-of-three moves her family into the Amityville house, only for strange and horrifying happenings to begin to occur. While the plot seems pretty unoriginal, the addition of Monaghan's character James' comatose/locked-in syndrome adds a fresh dynamic to well-trodden territory, potentially making things a whole lot darker.

8. 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'

Released: November 3, 2017 (Nationwide)

Yorgos Lanthimos's follow-up to The Lobster stars Colin Farrell as a surgeon who forms a familial bond with a strange and sinister teenage boy (played by Barry Keoghan). Of all the films being released this fall, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is the most high-brow, having been nominated to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes earlier this year. A24's psychological thriller/horror also stars Nicole Kidman and Alicia Silverstone and look like it might be able to rival mother! as the year's most polarizing movies.

With Saw, Amityville and The Killing of a Sacred Deer being the most anticipated movies to look forward to this Halloween, there is a whole lot on the cards for 2018, so have no fear if none of this lot takes your fancy — it's gonna be a spooky season nonetheless!

(Source: Movie Insider)