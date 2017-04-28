Of all superheroes ever immortalized in cinema, none have been given as much time and attention as #Batman. Because while Superman may be the shining symbol of #DC Comics, Batman is by and large the fan favorite.

He's also notable as the superhero to have been played by the largest pool of actors. With #BenAffleck taking the reins in the DC Extended Universe, now we're up to nine live-action portrayals of Bruce Wayne — Lewis Wilson, Robert Lowrey, Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, David Mazouz and Ben Affleck — as well as various voice actors, most notably Kevin Conroy.

Kevin Conroy is Batman [Credit: The Daly Show]

But while the Bat-train chugs ever onward, we've yet to see a turn back for any of the characters. And there's at least one previous Batman actor who would jump at the change to play the Caped Crusader again.

Val Kilmer — action star of the 1980s — took the role of Batman for Joel Schumacher's ill-fated Batman Forever in 1995. While Batman Forever is best remembered as a campy hot mess, Kilmer's performance received a decent amount of praise, though the general consensus was that his acting ability was bogged down by the overcrowded script.

In a recent Reddit AMA, Kilmer was asked if he would play Batman one more time. His response: "love to."

At the moment we have two live-action Batmans, Affleck in the #DCEU and David Mazouz as the young Bruce Wayne in Gotham, so it's not like there's a lot of space for Kilmer to jump back into the cowl there.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

But it's not unfeasible that we could see a portrayal of an older Batman coming along at some point in the vein of the famous The Dark Knight Returns, in which case, bringing back a prior Batman actor would be a nice touch, and could open up a world of multiverse theories to play with. Just, please, no Batsuit nipples this time.

Would you like to see Val Kilmer returning to role of an older Batman? If not, then who? Tell us in the comments below!

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

(Source: Val Kilmer, via Reddit AMA)