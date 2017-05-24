The MCU and DCEU may be dominating the cinematic comic book market, but they're about to get some serious competition from Valerian and Laureline. The two heroes starred in the classic French comic book, Valérian and Laureline, created by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Méziéres.

Now, they're getting a live-action adaptation from Luc Besson, #ValerianAndTheCityOfAThousandPlanets, starring #CaraDelevigne and #DaneDehaan as Laureline and Valerian, respectively. There's been a lot of hype surrounding the movie, and with less than two months to go until it hits theaters, STX Entertainment have released the final trailer for the film and it's literally out of this world. Check it out for yourself:

Likable heroes? Check. New and exciting worlds? Check. A mysterious dark force for our heroes to triumph over in a limited amount of time? Check. Overall, this trailer is incredible. And of course, I can't mention the awesomeness of this trailer without talking about the instrumental version of Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise".

Having that version play while you see Valerian and Laureline take care of their world-saving is quite exciting and sets a cool, ominous tone for the film. Admittedly, the trailer itself –– while teasing what will be going down –– doesn't offer a clear idea of what to expect, so take a look at the synopsis:

"In the 28th century, Valerian and Laureline are special operatives charged with keeping order throughout the human territories. On assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two undertake a mission to Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis where species from across the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence, and culture. At the center of Alpha is a mysterious dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe."

Cara Delevigne as Valerian [Credit: STX Entertainment]

It's been rumored that #LucBesson's intention is for this film to kickstart a trilogy. With its eye-popping visuals, compelling story and its complex main heroic duo, this could definitely be a hit with audiences.

This is an exciting addition to the ever-expanding live-action comic book market. Hopefully it meets our expectations and turns out to be as awesome, if not more, as its source material.

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets flies into theaters on July 21, 2017.

What did you think about the new Valerian trailer? Do you think the film will live up to its source material? Let me know in the comments!