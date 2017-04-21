In anticipation of the release of #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2, Kevin Feige was approached by Fandango with a plethora of questions in regard to what other veteran A-list actors Marvel has recruited for upcoming movies after the spotlight fell on the casting of two of Hollywood's most well-known in Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone.

During the interview, we learned a few interesting tidbits, such as...

Al Pacino Met With Marvel?

When asked whether or not a meeting with #AlPacino took place, Feige confirmed that Pacino did in fact meet with Marvel.

Feige: "Ha, that's true!"

Feige didn't elaborate any further on Pacino's meeting with Marvel but even the notion of Pacino in talks with the studio is indication of a potential role happening. Although, it doesn't seem probably for a deal to have been struck since news of the meeting would have had fans everywhere speculating on what role Pacino would play. That being said, being a part of Marvel is something Pacino has expressed interest in for years.

As for others actors and actresses who may show up, #KevinFeige doesn't namedrop anyone in particular but he does say a few other Hollywood veterans will show up in the near future.

"There are a few that are coming up, actually. I'll keep this spoiler-free, but be assured that there are more surprises of that caliber heading into our universe in the next few films."

Who Else Will Marvel Recruit?

With Feige's comments being noted, it seems like Marvel intends to cash in on more well known actors / actresses in Hollywood. Although, we can only speculate on who might appear in upcoming Marvel movies.

