The spinoff to Arrow and The Flash, DC's Legends Of Tomorrow, may have had a rocky start, but there is no denying that it eventually became just as loved as the other shows in the Arrowverse. This is credited to not only a better story in Season 2, but also how the actors managed to develop their characters within that time.

One of the best examples of this comes is actor Victor Garber and his character Dr. Martin Stein, who is one half of the combustibles superhero Firestorm. In the last season, it was revealed that by changing the past so much, Stein ended up with a daughter he'd never actually had in his reality. The whole conflict built around Stein coming to that realization made us incredibly invested in his character.

'DC's Legends Of Tomorrow' [Credit: The CW]

Unfortunately, it seems that Stein may not be on the show for much longer, as Deadline is reporting that Garber is set to leave the show soon. According to the report, Garber is leaving to return to Broadway and headline the Tony award-winning Hello, Dolly!

As of right now, though, Garber is set to be a regular on the current season of Legends. It is unknown how he will make his exit from the show, whether he will be killed off or written out. In a show about time travel, anything is possible. The real question will eventually be what will happen with Jefferson Jackson, the other half of Firestorm, once Stein is gone.

'DC's Legends Of Tomorrow' [Credit: The CW]

But regardless, if this is truly the beginning of the end of Martin Stein, then it's probably best that we savor him while he's still there. With him being one of the best parts of the show, it's unknown how well it'll do without him. But as the show deals with, only time will tell.

DC's Legends Of Tomorrow's next episode will debut on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9/8c on The CW.

So what do you think? Will you miss Martin Stein if he leaves Legends? Sound off in the comments below!

