Vikings Season Four may be over, but apparently the story is only just beginning. History aired a surprising sneak peek of Season Five, and it contained an ominous message from the Seer:

"I see death... The consequences of Ragnar's death are not yet played out. You have only seen the beginning of the end. So now, prepare yourself for what is to come."

"The beginning of the end"? That certainly doesn't sound good. Could it be a reference to the end of the Viking Age all together?

In an interview with ET, #Vikings creator Michael Hirst announced that the show had at least two seasons left with Season Six on the way, which means there could potentially be a big enough time jump to see those events play out.

The sneak peek was also loaded with some seriously intense scenes— check it out for yourself:

What We Know So Far

It definitely sounds like Ragnar's death and his sons' revenge will continue to have massive ramifications on #Vikings, and we've only just begun to see those events unfold. So what can we expect for Season Five based on what we've seen?

1. Ivar Will Gain Legs— And Feelings

With one shot showing Ivar being knocked off his beloved chariot, it's possible that he may lose his dope ride for good. Fortunately, it looks like he's put the Kattegat blacksmith to work yet again and scored himself another contraption to help him with his mobility: a set of metal legs so he can stand in battle. Ivar's legs are weak and cause him constant pain, so standing without help is a difficult task.

The video also shows a whole other side to Ivar. At what looks to be Siggurd's funeral, Ivar sheds a tear for his fallen brother. Despite the fact that he's the one who murdered him, this scene shows us that Ivar isn't the heartless monster many think him to be. After all, Siggurd was still family, and Ivar might regret hastily lashing out at his sibling.

Season Five will definitely be an emotional one for Ivar. In an interview with ET, actor Alex Høgh Andersen teased a very different kind of challenge for his character: a love interest. Andersen said that in the future, Ivar will be "determined, still angry, violent, but also in love."

2. A Shift In Lagertha's Shieldmaiden Squad

Watch out Kattegat, there's a new shieldmaiden in town! A shot of Lagertha flanked by Torvi and Margrethe not only confirms that Torvi survived Eggil's attack, but Margrethe has joined Lagertha's badass girl gang. Looks like she won't have to worry about Ivar trying to punish her for letting slip that he can't perform in bed.

Astrid, on the other hand, is noticeably absent. The only shots we see of her show her alone, and no longer beside Lagertha. Could Lagertha have ended their relationship because of her dalliance with Björn?

3. Ubbe & Lagertha Getting Cosy

Ubbe and Lagertha have some pretty awkward history. First Lagertha killed Ubbe's mother, and then Ubbe almost killed Lagertha. That's a difficult thing to set aside. However, the Season Five sneak peek shows the two drinking together in a rather cosy manner. Is Ubbe attempting to undermine the queen yet again, or is there a spark between them?

Don't forget that in Episode 17 of Season Four, Lagertha said the following to Ubbe:

"You look just like your father looked when he was a young man, when I first knew him."

She didn't get Ragnar back like she'd expected— could Ubbe be the next best thing? After all, he and Margrethe are in an open relationship.

4. Harald Gets His Crown

Harald seems to be in high spirits, which is a good thing considering his heartbreak at the hands of Princess Ellisif. But wait— is that a crown on his head? Could he have finally taken over Kattegat and become the king of all Norway?

Don't forget that Harald is already the king of two other regions, so it would make sense that he already owns a crown. Not to mention that throne isn't the same one as in Kattegat. But he's still intent on taking Lagertha's title out from under her, and he might just succeed in Season Five.

5. Floki Goes To Iceland

Creator Michael Hirst already confirmed that Season Five would feature Iceland, and now we know who's going there. After the loss of Helga, Floki announced that he would now we going wherever the gods wanted to take him. What could they have in store for him there?

6. Heahmund Kicking Ass & Taking Names

Of course, the video was rife with shots of Heahmund, the latest addition to the show. This warrior bishop is more than ready to take on his Viking enemies, and it looks like he may just have the upper hand. Will the sons of Ragnar be able to triumph over this ruthless Christian?

What did you think of the Vikings Season Five sneak peek?

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter, ET)