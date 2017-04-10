Ongoing celebrity feuds have been a piece of the movie industry's tapestry for decades. No matter how friendly or welcoming productions seem to be, acting is ultimately a job just like any other, and on-set rivalries can happen.

A modern example of this is the notorious feud between Fast and Furious co-stars (and all-around action legends), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel during production of Fate of the Furious.

The thing began in 2016, when #TheRock shared this post on his Instagram, in which he called some of his male co-stars "chicken sh--t" and "candy asses":

While it was never confirmed who he was referring to, thanks to some evidence, it was fairly easy to deduce that Johnson's target was #VinDiesel. Since then, various rumors have come out, escalating the story further and further. To give you an idea of how much, Johnson and Diesel were recently rumored to have been kept apart during The Fate of the Furious press tour.

Now, after the year-long hearsay and speculation, one of the parties involved in the furious (heh) rivalry has spoken. Vin Diesel sat down for an interview with USA Today while promoting #Fast8. It was there where he finally addressed the feud (and revealed interesting details about it in the process).

Diesel began by making something clear about co-star: He is family. And whatever problem they had was simply accidentally blown out of proportion:

"I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne."

He went on to state that he's always protected the franchise and everyone involved in it, including #DwayneJohnson:

"I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that’s me."

That was a... very peculiar answer. Fortunately, it did tell us something: Something definitely happened between the two. Now, naturally, after finally having confirmation of that, you might be wondering...

What Exactly Caused Their Beef?

Thankfully, we finally have the answer... sorta. Diesel explained that two alpha males in the same action movie set are bound to start swinging at each other. Why would that be, you ask? Because of their status, of course:

"It’s not always easy being an alpha. And it’s two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the (butt)."

Granted, this wasn't a revelation of nitty-gritty details, but it did shed light into at least one of the reasons the stars clashed during filming of the movie.

The Squashing Of The Beef

With all this sweet talk, I bet you're wondering whether it's now safe to walk between these two action legends without getting in the middle of a fist fight. According to Diesel, it is, because whatever happened between them is now water under the bridge:

"Always, always, always. I’m always rooting for Dwayne. I’m the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn’t exist. To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of. I’m always rooting Dwayne on."

Keep in mind, while this all sounds great, this could simply be Diesel saving face and playing things down for the sake of the film's promotional period.

Believing in celebrity feud rumors is always a tricky thing because we simply don't know when things are getting blown out of proportion. This time, however, Diesel's comments confirm something happened behind the scenes between him and The Rock. Whether it was a big or small problem, it's impossible to tell, but it's always better to stay away from speculating on a person's life.

But overall, it's great to hear things between Johnson and Diesel are finally calming down. #FateoftheFurious rolls into theaters on April 14, 2017.

