The Fate of The Furious hit theaters and surpassed every expectation people had for it. Not only was it met with great critical reception, it also managed to break the record of most profitable opening weekend in history. However, despite those achievements, there's one thing from the film that has stuck in fans' minds: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's intense feud.

The year-old rivalry began during the development process for #TheFateofTheFurious. When Dwayne Johnson congratulated his cast members through Instagram after wrapping production, fans noticed it took a decidedly pointed dig:

In the post, he singled out some "male co-stars" for being "candy a--s", a comment widely believed to have bern directed at Diesel. From there, things spiraled out of control. Actors of the Fast and Furious franchise were seemingly taking sides based on social media posts and it was even reported that Johnson and Diesel were being kept separate during the promotion tour for the film to keep things as civil as possible. But now, after all that drama, maybe the feud has chilled:

Vin Diesel Sent Birthday Wishes To The Rock

In a move that is sure to leave a large number of fans perplexed, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to wish #DwayneJohnson a happy birthday, posting a picture of both of them face-to-face, smiling at each other:

In the caption, Diesel wrote a surprisingly touching message:

"To look back at what we have accomplished. Shoulder to shoulder, against impossible odds. Prod... Happy Birthday Hobbs..."

With this, you may understandably be wondering...

What's Going On Here?

After a year of not really addressing the issue, we're wondering: Is their feud finally over? Well, kinda. Last month, during promotion for F8, Diesel finally addressed the situation. Surprisingly, he had nothing but great things to say about his legendary co-star:

"I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne."

That statement doesn't mean nothing happened though. As for what exactly got blown out of proportion, #VinDiesel revealed it was simply the collision of two action men's egos in one movie set:

"It’s not always easy being an alpha. And it’s two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the (butt)."

Overall, this feud has been a puzzling ride, but it's pretty clear something happened between the two actors. For now, at least, it looks like the situation has finally calmed down after having been so heated. That's great, considering the pair will be headlining two other Fast and Furious films together. Of course, on the other side of the argument, #TheRock has not addressed Diesel, so maybe this is a case of Diesel having forgiven Johnson, but not the other way around.

What do you think about Vin Diesel's Birthday wishes to Dwayne Johnson? Let me know in the comments!