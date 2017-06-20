Say what you want about #VinDiesel, but the lovable lug from California is right up there with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as big business in cinemas these days. Best known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, some forget that he is also cinema's very own XL James Bond, playing Xander Cage in the #xXx films.

Well, after seeming to round off the trilogy earlier this year, it's official that Diesel's brilliant bald head will be back on our screens for more ridiculous stunts that make Fast and Furious look tame. While you may have thought it impossible to ski downhill or even spin the story of Xander Cage past one film in 2002, Diesel and co. are here to show you how its done in No. 4.

Opening The Cage Door

The Wrap reports that more xXx will be coming our way — just be careful what you type into your Google search bar. While it is a given that Diesel will be back, there will be some slight changes on the ground. xXx 4 (which I am going to dub Too Fast Too Glorious) will no longer be financed by Paramount, and instead a new group called The H Collective has stumped up the Hollywood bucks to bring us a quadrilogy. The company has bought the exclusive rights to the film for everything apart from TV and theme park rides, so sorry for those wanting to ride Vin's big dipper — you will have to look elsewhere.

There may be no cast, script, or director, but with the money in the bank, I can think of films in worse situations. Arguably jumping the shark after a lackluster sequel, this year's xXx: Return of Xander Cage mirrored Diesel's other series and the Fast and Furious films. Cage was back and ready for action after some 15 years off our screens, and although receiving average reviews, the film still came away with $346.3 million against a $85 million budget. Diesel even went on to say that Paramount had discussed a fourth entry, so similar to the likes of John Wick and Mission: Impossible, xXx could be set for a major new lease of life.

The H Collective is a new collaboration of established bigwigs Sid Ganis, Nancy Hult Ganis, Mark Johnson, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, who are pooling their substantial funds into their own ventures. Speaking about taking over the xXx franchise, Roth is adamant that they are the right people for the job:

“In today’s Hollywood, it requires strong partners to produce and finance such big-budget movies as the ‘xXx’ series, and The H Collective is a welcome and exciting new company that we look forward to working with.”

Among the other films announced by The H Collective, we have a Ruby Rose-led action-comedy and the more melancholy Children's Song, "a story of salvation and hope when over 20,000 Jews immigrated to Shanghai during WWII." However, my personal favorite is a film about a Chinese chef who has to protect the president when the White House is attacked by terrorists. Although it is currently called White House Chef, I'm going to suggest they get Gerard Butler on board and called it Soufflé Has Fallen. There is no release date yet, but expect Vin to be applying his scalp wax as we speak to kick some more butt as the stoic Xander Cage soon.

