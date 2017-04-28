Great things often come in small packages, as Groot constantly reminds us. Whether he's a towering woody superhero or a cute li'l tiny twig dude, Groot is hella great. It's no wonder fans have been clamoring for a Groot spin-off movie, and Vin Diesel and James Gunn have hinted this could be a possibility.

The possibility of a Groot spin-off movie may cause #GuardiansoftheGalaxy fans to give a hearty, delighted Drax-style laugh...

See also:

Diesel told USA today that a Groot movie could be in the cards:

"James Gunn has always wanted a Rocket and Groot movie. I know that Disney is very much into being successful. And the most successful poster in Disney’s future is the poster that has 'Groot vs. Hulk.' ... (The world) cannot wait to see it."

James Gunn has a lot of love for Vin and his "ideas"!

"Vin has a lot of ideas. I don’t know where he comes up with these things! I love Vin."

Diesel raised the topic in a January interview with MTV, saying:

"It's something that James Gunn has talked about, and something that I know he'd love to do. Sure, I think it could be very interesting. I think it's inevitable, I think, ya know, that character's so enigmatic. He was already one of the most unique characters in the Marvel Universe, and I think what Marvel has done, primarily what James Gunn has done to realize that character has exceeded anyone and everyone's expectations."

Poll Would you love to see a Groot / Rocket spin-off movie? Yes! How great would that be?

Nah, there's not enough to go on

(Source: USA Today, Comic Book)