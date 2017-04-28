Great things often come in small packages, as Groot constantly reminds us. Whether he's a towering woody superhero or a cute li'l tiny twig dude, Groot is hella great. It's no wonder fans have been clamoring for a Groot spin-off movie, and Vin Diesel and James Gunn have hinted this could be a possibility.
- Guardians Of The Galaxy 2: News, Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast, Characters & All You Need To Know
The possibility of a Groot spin-off movie may cause #GuardiansoftheGalaxy fans to give a hearty, delighted Drax-style laugh...
See also:
- Mean, Green Killing Machine Gamora Was Originally Purple For Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Chris Pratt Reveals The One (Illegal!) On-Set Habit That Makes Him A Diva
- Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Blasts Off Into Outer Space On Its First Day At The International Box Office
Diesel told USA today that a Groot movie could be in the cards:
"James Gunn has always wanted a Rocket and Groot movie. I know that Disney is very much into being successful. And the most successful poster in Disney’s future is the poster that has 'Groot vs. Hulk.' ... (The world) cannot wait to see it."
James Gunn has a lot of love for Vin and his "ideas"!
"Vin has a lot of ideas. I don’t know where he comes up with these things! I love Vin."
Diesel raised the topic in a January interview with MTV, saying:
"It's something that James Gunn has talked about, and something that I know he'd love to do. Sure, I think it could be very interesting. I think it's inevitable, I think, ya know, that character's so enigmatic. He was already one of the most unique characters in the Marvel Universe, and I think what Marvel has done, primarily what James Gunn has done to realize that character has exceeded anyone and everyone's expectations."
Would you love to see a Groot / Rocket spin-off movie?
(Source: USA Today, Comic Book)