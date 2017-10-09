Celebrity feuds are not uncommon, and have become a facet of Hollywood productions whether it's made public or not. During the production of The Fate of the Furious, there was a very public feud between several of the actors and it seemed as through the franchise had hit the emergency brake with key players ready to move on. Fortunately, the situation has since settled between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. However, with the news that Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham would be getting their own spin-off in 2019 – while the highly anticipated Fast 9 has been pushed back to 2021 – several of the franchise's stars were left worried about the saga's future. Most notably, Tyrese Gibson has recently voiced his frustrations on Instagram, which has fueling the fires and given fans a look at the franchise's current situation.

Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic

With the ongoing controversy, the Fast franchise's leading man, Vin Diesel, has taken the time to clear a few things up with fans.

Vin Diesel Reminds Us What The Franchise Is All About

Although Diesel and Johnson had their heated moments, they both understood the complexities of filming a blockbuster franchise. While discussing the real reason behind the upcoming film's delay, Vin also reminded fans that the Fast and Furious films are, first and foremost, about the complexities of family life.

Although it's a shame that #Fast9 will be delayed, it sounds as though Diesel and the production team have the bigger picture in mind. Introducing the Hobbs/Shaw spinoff film is allowing the team to give the main franchise some well needed maintenance. Just like a well-loved car, the long-lasting franchise needs a quick visit to the garage before being fine-tuned for another unforgettable ride.

Fortunately, it seems that Diesel and Johnson are on the same page with the franchise's spin-off series, with the Rock tweeting similar sentiments earlier this week.

My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 6, 2017

Regardless of the delay, it's exciting to hear that the franchise is expanding well beyond its humble beginnings in 2001. Fast 9 won't bring the team together again until 2020, nearly two decades after the franchise began – but until then, at least we'll be able to enjoy the upcoming spin-off.

