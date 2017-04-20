If your entire world is on the cusp of being destroyed by a power-crazed Titan with six Infinity Stones, you might as well get laid first, right?

A new report from E! Online has some minor plot spoilers about a romance that's on the cards in Avengers: Infinity War between Vision and another of Earth's protectors. Spoilers ahead, obviously, so look away now if you'd rather not know.

'Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In Civil War, a friendship blossomed between Scarlet Witch and Vision even though they weren't exactly on the same page about the whole Accords debacle.

Gossip from the set of #InfinityWar suggests that the red-headed mutant (who's not actually a mutant in the #MCU because Fox own the X-Men etc, but sssh!) and the red-skinned android share a kiss during a scene filmed in Edinburgh this week. Apparently the kiss was filmed "eight or nine times" and takes place by the window inside some kind of hotel room or Avengers base.

What's really interesting about the set photos is what Paul Bettany isn't wearing — specifically, Vision make-up or motion capture dots to CGI his red skin on later.

Why Does Vision Suddenly Look Human?

It could just be a run-through for technical purposes, but perhaps it's more likely that Vision "dies" — ie. Thanos removes the Infinity Stone from his forehead — and is rebuilt in "human" form by Tony Stark, as has happened in the comics before now.

If Vision were to die, that would make sense as the trigger for Scarlet Witch to realise the nature of her feelings for him, sparking the kiss once he's rebuilt. Of course if he does come back after "death," that doesn't do much to dispel the idea that the MCU is terrified of killing its characters, whereas a movie like Infinity War should really be a bit of a bloodbath.

Whatever though, it's all just an assumption at this point. It could even be a classic dream sequence for all we know.

If the photos reveal anything, it's that Vision clearly has a pretty significant role in Infinity War, which is appreciated after the solid work done on developing his relationship with Wanda in Civil War. This is not another Natasha/Bruce situation, know what I mean?

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Does Vision get rebuilt in human form after Thanos takes his Infinity Stone, is this just a dream sequence, and does he have any future with Wanda?

(Source: E! Online)