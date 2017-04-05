Marvel Studios is throwing Spidey and his mythology right into the MCU as quickly as possible with #SpiderManHomecoming. The ties to the larger universe have been evident from the very first trailer, and one of the biggest pieces of connective tissue is Michael Keaton's Vulture.

In this version, Adrien Toomes will be the owner of a small salvaging company that helps clear up superhero disasters. Unfortunately, he's cut short by Tony Stark's new Damage Control, an organization destined to do the very same thing as Toomes' company but on a larger scale. That event makes you wonder: What kind of superhero battles has the guy helped clean up? Turns out it's a lot, and that will play an important part in Vulture's rise to villainy.

During a press set visit, co-producer Eric Carroll revealed the important battlegrounds the Vulture has helped clean up and salvage tech from over the past five years.

New York: The Chitauri Invasion

Salvageable tech:

Chitauri weaponry

Chitauri armor

This is in't much of a surprise. Like I mentioned above, a few days ago, we got a description of Homecoming's opening scene, and it deals with Adrien Toomes cleaning up Earth's Mightiest Heroes' disaster, courtesy of Loki.

Yeah thanks, Laufeyson.

London: The Dark Elves' Attack

Salvageable tech:

Dark Elf blasters

Alien grenades

Turns out Toomes traveled across the pond to clean up Thor's latest mess. Time to put our crazy-theory hats on: Phil Coulson's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. traveled to London to clean up the battle's aftermath as well. Is there any chance Toomes bumped into our favorite revived super spy? Who knows? We know Spidey has the chance to unite the TV and movie sides of the MCU, so an #EasterEgg hinting at that shouldn't be out of the question.

Sokovia: Ultron's Assault

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Salvageable tech:

Vibranium armors

Advanced A.I.

Yep, he was also there for Tony Stark's mess. If we think about it, if the billionaire playboy pushed him out of the salvaging business before the events in Sokovia, Ultron's attack could be the last straw for the guy to become a full-fledged baddie. Though it's entirely possible Tony created Damage Control after Sokovia incident in an attempt to atone for what they did, because that's a very Tony Stark-like thing to do: Do something with good intentions that actually makes things worse.

Lagos: Crossbones' Bombing & Attack

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Salvageable tech:

Crossbones' gauntlets

Just like the battle of New York - or as it's more commonly known in the #Netflix world, "the Incident" - we already knew about Vulture's presence in the situation's aftermath. And just like the Chitauri weaponry, we know he's putting what he found to good use, because Crossbones' gauntlets are Shocker's new weaponry. As producer Eric Carroll revealed (and we noticed a while ago):

“That gauntlet, you’ll recognize from the beginning of Civil War, it’s what Crossbones is using to kick the shit of Cap in that prologue. They scavenged it from the battle in Lagos and made a couple of upgrades, so that it’s not a pneumatic punch machine, it also delivers a pretty hefty jolt when it connects as well.”

There's something worth noting about this: Even after Tony Stark pushed Toomes out of the business, he continued with his company for years. You have to give it to him, he is persistent. And resourceful, apparently.

So, let's recap what we know: Toomes has picked up Chitauri, Dark Elf, Stark/Ultron and Crossbones/Hydra technology? When you think about, all of those trinkets add up to the Vulture being a formidable opponent. In the trailer, for example, we saw the villain taking a ship apart with a Chitauri ray gun.

That has me thinking: Could his suit be comprised of all the tech from the different disasters he's cleaned up? For example, a Dark Elf blaster or Ultron A.I.? We know Toomes has a trusted ally who happens to be an engineering genius: The Tinkerer. So it's quite possible all of that villainous technology was retrofitted for his suit. His main purpose in the movie is to take down an Avenger, after all.

One thing's for sure: #Spidey will not have the greatest of times taking this man out, but we'll sure have a great time watching the battle unfold. If you can't wait to watch that unfold, check out Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7, 2017.