Although he may have been knocked down by a poor box office score with this summer's Baywatch, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not quite out yet for movies in 2017. Starring alongside his Central Intelligence co-star Kevin Hart, Johnson plays the lead role in the sequel to the 1995 Jumanji.

The first trailer was released back in July, but now another one has been dropped on The Rock's official YouTube channel, as well as the channel for Sony. Check it out below if you haven't seen it yet.

Fans of the original will recognize the reveal of the board game from the first movie. But what's interesting is the game has seemed to evolve from a board game to a retro video game.

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' [Credit: Sony]

Not much in the arena of new footage has been revealed in this second trailer, aside from glimpses at some of the character banter we can look forward to. We also discover that each character's avatar has specific strengths and weaknesses to help or hinder them through the game.

Additionally, this new trailer features a few more moments of famous boy band leader turned solo heartthrob Nick Jonas. We know little about his character other than he already exists within the game, similar to Robin Williams's character in the original film after he's been trapped for decades.

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' [Credit: Sony]

Johnson and Hart also star alongside Jack Black and Karen Gillian. It is unknown how much this revival will refer back to the original movie. However, Johnson has previously mentioned that the film will pay homage to Robin Williams in some way.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will swing into theaters December 20.

So what do you think? Are you excited to see Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle? What do you hope to see from the movie? Sound off in the comments below!