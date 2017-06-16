While any good Walking Dead fan knows that even the ocean isn't enough to take down a rabid walker, a well-stocked boat could definitely make for one of the better places to wait out an apocalypse — or at least wait out the mid-season break!

Announcements for stars who will be onboard the 2018 Walker Stalker Cruise have already started trickling in, and if you're the ultimate #TheWalkingDead fan then this is one vessel you'll want to be on.

Power couple Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), along with series creator, Robert Kirkman, have already confirmed their berths; But now the cruise — which leaves port on January 26 and returns to docks on January 30 — has confirmed three more big names.

Actors Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee), Alanna Masterson (Tara) and executive producer and director Greg Nicotero will also set to sail. And don't worry if your favorite stars' names don't appear yet, as there are even more guests yet to be announced!

Walker Stalker Cruise is a four night event which invites 2500 fans onboard to travel from New Orleans to the island of Cozumel, Mexico. While on the ship, guests can look forward to panels, theme nights, autographs and photo ops with their fave stars, cosplay contests, live music and much more.

The 2017 cruise was chock full of big names, including Tom Payne (Jesus), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes) and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), in addition to some of the other stars who have already been confirmed as returning for the 2018 cruise.

Pre-sale rooms for Walker Stalker Cruise 2018 are available on the official cruise website now, but if you're more of a land lubber there are plenty of Walker Stalker Cons planned for solid ground in the US and UK, with possible new cons planned for Australia and Germany in 2018.

The Walking Dead returns to #AMC with Season 8 in October.

Which character from The Walking Dead would you most want to be trapped on a cruise ship with?