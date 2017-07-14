Yesterday it was revealed that production on The Walking Dead Season 8 had been halted following an unfortunate on-set accident. Stunt performer John Bernecker received a head injury while rehearsing a scene, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bernecker's death was confirmed to Deadline by Coweta County Coroner, Richard Hawk. It is thought to be the first stunt-related death in America in over 17 years. The incident occurred when Bernecker and another actor were rehearsing a fight scene that was supposed to end with a controlled fall from a balcony, unfortunately Bernecker lost his footing and fell onto a concrete floor. The young stunt performer was pronounced brain-dead at the hospital, and life support was later switched off.

Following the news of Bernecker's death there has been an outpouring of love and support for his friends and family on social media, including members of The Walking Dead family.

Jordan Woods-Robinson, who plays Eric in The Walking Dead sent his love and hopes for solace to Bernecker's family and friends:

Can't stop thinking about John Bernecker. All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community. — JordanWoods-Robinson (@jwoodsrobinson) July 14, 2017

Major Dodson, the young actor who played Sam Anderson in Season 5 and 6 of #TheWalkingDead also tweeted support:

Our thoughts are with John Bernecker's family #twdfamily — Major Dodson (@Major_Dodson) July 14, 2017

Ann Mahoney, who played Olivia sent messages of peace for his family:

Much sadness about #nola actor #JohnBernecker today. Sending peace to his family. Pray for them please. — Ann Mahoney (@ANNIEMOHO) July 14, 2017

Despite only starting out in the stunt industry around 2009, Bernecker has a number of impressive credits to his name. His IMDB page lists him as having worked on over 90 projects, including films such as Fantastic Four, Logan, Get Out, The Fate of the Furious and the upcoming MCU film Black Panther.

The Walking Dead Season 8 returns to AMC in October

(Source: Deadine)